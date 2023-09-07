United Natural Foods Appoints Mario Maffie as Chief Information Officer

Maffie brings to UNFI tremendous experience in technology and digital strategy and executional excellence garnered during more than 20 years with Mars Incorporated

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced the appointment of Mario Maffie to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Maffie will lead the Company’s Information Technology (IT) team, oversee critical network systems integration work, and help accelerate the use of data and insights in support of UNFI’s customers and suppliers. He begins in this new role on October 2, 2023, and will report to Erin Horvath, UNFI’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).









Maffie joins UNFI after having spent the past 24 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Mars Incorporated, a privately held American multinational manufacturer known for its confectionery, pet food, and other food products and animal care services. He most recently served as Mars’ Corporate Chief Information Officer since 2018, where he oversaw technology for corporate functions, including HR, Procurement, Finance, Legal, and others, as well as global technology capabilities like master data management, reporting and integration services and platforms, automation, supply chain and global ERP.

“Our Information Technology team, the backbone of our operations, is currently engaged in network and systems integration work that is critical to the success of our business and the Transformation we have undertaken,” said Horvath, COO. “Over the past 20+ years, Mario has been at the forefront of helping Mars harness the power of data, analytics, and automation, ensuring that Mars continually evolved its technology through new platforms and modern capabilities, including AI-based programs, and digital transformation initiatives. He brings a wealth of experience in strategy development and execution and is known for nurturing the talent of tomorrow. We’re excited for Mario to join our team and look forward to the positive contributions he will make in this leadership position.”

Maffie’s tenure at Mars includes a series of important senior leadership roles within the technology team. Prior to his CIO appointment, he served as Senior Director, Technology Strategy & Execution (2016-2018) and from 2010 to 2016 in director roles supporting Global Technology Transformation (2014-2016) and End User Technologies (2010-2014). In 2010, he also served on the integration team responsible for bringing together Mars and Wrigley, which achieved the successful harmonization of the data center, network, infrastructure, service desk, and IT organization. He has experience launching global master data platform with SAP MDG as well as leading the first global deployment at Mars of predictive AI-based financial performance products.

