United Legwear & Apparel Co. Advances Sustainability Goals with Worldly’s Product Impact Calculator

The global apparel brand strengthens emissions tracking and reduction efforts with new innovative software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ghg--United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) continues to lead by example in the apparel industry with a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company has taken a major step forward by adopting Worldly’s Product Impact Calculator — a cutting-edge product that enables apparel and consumer goods companies to calculate their supply chain greenhouse gas emissions in minutes. With this new software, ULAC will be able to track and manage its environmental impact with greater precision, supporting its ambitious carbon reduction and sustainable material goals.

“We are excited to partner with Worldly and leverage the Product Impact Calculator to advance our sustainability strategy,” said Christopher Volpe, COO/CFO of ULAC. “This innovative product not only helps us measure and track our GHG emissions more efficiently, saving us time and resources, but also empowers us to make informed decisions that drive real environmental progress.”

ULAC has demonstrated its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and has set a target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 42% by 2030, a target validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With the Product Impact Calculator, ULAC will also be able to quickly incorporate primary supply chain data from the Higg Facility Environmental Module, developed and owned by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale, into its scope 3 emissions for the first time and deepen its decarbonization efforts. With well over 90% of the apparel and consumer goods sectors’ emissions coming from Scope 3, the Product Impact Calculator comes at a critical time for helping businesses meet reduction targets and upcoming reporting requirements.

Unlike traditional industry GHG averages, Worldly’s Product Impact Calculator provides primary data from ULAC’s actual supply chain, delivering a more accurate and actionable understanding of carbon impact.

In addition to reducing direct emissions, ULAC is also focused on increasing the use of sustainable and regenerative fibers by 5-10% annually, including recycled polyester, organic cotton, and man-made cellulosic fibers, further aligning its product lines with environmentally responsible practices.

By partnering with Worldly, ULAC reinforces its commitment to measurable climate action, setting a standard for sustainability leadership in the apparel industry.

As the industry navigates growing demands to improve environmental impact, embracing innovations like the Product Impact Calculator is becoming essential. Prioritizing primary data and adopting new solutions are key steps toward driving meaningful change at industry scale.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC.com) is a New York-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, ULAC is a joint venture partner of PUMA North America; has distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda, Hurley, and Ted Baker; maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Champion, and Weatherproof; owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands, and has a portfolio of private-label brands. ULAC’s mission is to produce and distribute products of highest quality and best value while working with integrity and fairness.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet’s leading sustainability data insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys, and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies’ value chains, operations, and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry, and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index — developed and owned by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale — Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements, and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. worldly.io

Press Contact: Rita Polidori O’Brien | rita@unitedlegwear.com

Press Contact: WorldlyMedia@finnpartners.com