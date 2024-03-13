United Kingdom Wind Farms Database 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United Kingdom Wind Farms Database” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This United Kingdom wind farms database comprises 1364 entries and represents 16,45 GW onshore and 96,99 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 41 entries (1,57 GW)
- Operational: 1144 entries (14,88 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 82 entries (63,75 GW)
- Approved: 12 entries (10,87 GW)
- Under construction: 7 entries (7,64 GW)
- Operational: 55 entries (14,73 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktr5yk
