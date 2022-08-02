Home Business Wire United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring ZTE, Ciena,...
Business Wire

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring ZTE, Ciena, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Fortinet, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, & Juniper Networks – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Network Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market may flourish with an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2027, due to the growing demand for faster internet connections.

Growing dependency over internet based services also drives the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. High risk of data theft and growing demand for the elaborated cyber security and ensured safety of the shared data further enunciates the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the next five years.

Increasing demand for software as a service (SaaS) also fuels the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the future five years. With increasing number of market players actively advancing their products and services along with the advancing technologies, the market is likely to achieve growth in the forecast years through 2027.

The United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market is segmented by component, deployment mode, network type, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes networking equipment, transmitting device, and end point device.

Software includes operations support software, business support software, network management software, and others. Services include professional and managed services.

Hardware is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of increasing demand for the faster internet connections and thus the surging demand for the hardware like networking equipment, transmitting device, and end point devices.

Moreover, technological advancement in the equipment also fuels the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the forecast years.

ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks Inc., among others is a partial list of major market players responsible for the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
  • To classify and forecast the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, region, and company.
  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market.
  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market.

  • ZTE Corporation
  • Ciena Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • CommScope, Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Fujitsu
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Juniper Networks Inc.

Report Scope:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020
  • Base Year: 2021
  • Estimated Year: 2022E
  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component:

  • Hardware
  • Networking Equipment
  • Transmitting Device
  • End Point Device
  • Software
  • Operations Support Software
  • Business Support Software
  • Network Management Software
  • Others
  • Services
  • Professional
  • Managed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Network Type:

  • Wireless
  • Fixed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By End User:

  • Telecom Service Providers
  • Government
  • Enterprises
  • Others

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Region:

  • Wales
  • Scotland
  • England
  • Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvgbrm

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Verizon Mobile Security Index 2022: Report Features Ivanti Insights and Reveals Unprecedented Increase in Mobile Attacks and Losses

Business Wire Business Wire -
45% of respondents said their organization suffered a mobile security incident that led to data loss, downtime, or another...
Continua a leggere

The Game is Afoot in the Newest Hearthstone® Expansion, Murder at Castle Nathria™

Business Wire Business Wire -
135 all-new cards to embroil players in the motive, means, and drama of a mystery from the shadowed Castle...
Continua a leggere

Sharing Progress in Building a Safer, More Sustainable Energy Future for Customers, PG&E Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Report Highlights ‘Inflection Point’ for Company, with Commitments to Underground Powerlines and Become Climate Positive OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pacific Gas...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Verizon Mobile Security Index 2022: Report Features Ivanti Insights and Reveals Unprecedented Increase in...

Business Wire