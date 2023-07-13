<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Report 2023-2028: Lucrative Opportunities in IT,...
Business Wire

United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Report 2023-2028: Lucrative Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United Kingdom Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The UK data center market size is expected to reach a value of $10.18 billion by 2028 from $8.65 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%.

This report analyses the UK data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The UK is one of Western Europe’s major data center investment contributors, followed by Germany and Ireland. The UK major data center construction locations include Greater London, Greater Manchester, and Berkshire are the major locations for data center construction.

London, a highly populated and urbanized location, expects growth in brownfield data center construction in the coming years, with greenfield investments in other counties. In terms of 5G connectivity, the UK Government has launched several other projects such as 5G Logistics, 5G Ports, Smart Junctions 5G, AMC2, 5G CAL, 5G Factory of The Future, and 5GEM-UK to boost 5G usage in different industry verticals.

Telecom operators such as EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2 are involved in deploying 5G network services across the country. For instance, in April 2023, Vodafone launched a private 5G standalone network called Mobile Private Network (MPN) across the UK.

In 2022, the UK Data Center Market witnessed investments from major companies such as Kao Data, Ark Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, Colt Data Center Services, CyrusOne, Datum Datacentres, Global Switch, VIRTUS Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

In addition, the market has witnessed data center investments from some new industry entrants, including Digital Reef, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, Global Technical Realty, Stratus DC Management, Yondr, and Zero One.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 197
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30
  • Coverage: 30+ Counties
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in the UK
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
  • Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 141
Forecast Period 2022 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.18 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7%
Regions Covered United Kingdom

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • 2bm
  • AECOM
  • Arup
  • ARC: MC
  • Atkins
  • BladeRoom Data Centres
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Deerns
  • Future-tech
  • HDR Architecture
  • INFINITI
  • ISG
  • JCA Engineering
  • Kirby Engineering Group
  • KMG Partnership
  • Metnor Construction
  • Mercury Engineering
  • MiCiM
  • Nicholas Webb Architects
  • Oakmont Construction
  • RED
  • SPIE UK
  • Skanska
  • STO Building Group
  • Sudlows
  • TTSP
  • Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Kohler-SDMO
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rolls Royce
  • Riello Elettronica
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Socomec
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Ark Data Centres
  • China Mobile International
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CloudHQ
  • Custodian Data Centres
  • CyrusOne
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • Corscale Data Centers
  • Digital Realty
  • Datum Datacentres
  • Echelon Data Centres
  • Equinix
  • Global Switch
  • IONOS
  • Iron Mountain
  • Infinity SDC
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Kao Data
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Proximity Data Centres
  • Serverfarm
  • Sungard Availability Services
  • Telehouse
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

New Entrants

  • Digital Reef
  • EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Stratus DC Management
  • Yondr
  • Zero One

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Greater London
  • Berkshire
  • Greater Manchester
  • Other Counties
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Greater London
  • Other Counties

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq7nk5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Tangibly Completes Oversubscribed $6.5M Seed Financing to Expand Its GenAI Tools for Trade Secret Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tangibly, a SaaS trade secret management platform, today announced the successful completion of its Seed round. The round...
Continua a leggere

Phenom and Pontoon Partner to Deliver Supercharged Talent Experiences to Global Organizations with AI and Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Partnership Helps Organizations Hire Faster, Grow Better and Retain LongerPHILADELPHIA & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTech--Phenom today announced its new...
Continua a leggere

Redgate Responds to the Changing Role of Data Professionals With Diverse Program of Sessions at 2023 PASS Data Community Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PASSDataSummit--In a move that reflects the depth and breadth of knowledge now expected from data professionals, Redgate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tangibly Completes Oversubscribed $6.5M Seed Financing to Expand Its GenAI Tools for Trade Secret...

Business Wire