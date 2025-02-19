United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Coverage of 227 Existing and 39 Upcoming Third-party Data Center Facilities Across 34+ Counties – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Data Center Market was valued at USD 10.69 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 22.65 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.33%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The UK is witnessing a rapid increase in digitalization driven by the continuous surge in technological advancements including 5G deployments, Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data, and IoT. In March 2024, the Digital Development Strategy 2024-2030 was launched by FCDO to promote digital transformation, digital inclusion, digital responsibility, and digital sustainability across diverse sectors in the country.

The UK government has introduced the Digital Economy Skills Action Plan 2023-2028 to boost the digital skills of the country's workforce to address the concern of workforce shortage for technical roles in the country focusing on expanding access to digital skills training to individuals and improving collaboration between businesses, education and government sectors.

Operators across the UK data center market are prioritizing Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil as an alternative to diesel for fuelling their generators aligning with sustainability and carbon neutrality to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In December 2024, around 500 HVO-ready generators were deployed by AVK, a UK-based infrastructure provider in collaboration with Rolls Royce supporting sustainable energy solutions across the UK.

The UK data center market growth is fuelled by government support to enhance digitalization across the country and the government is implementing several initiatives to promote this transformation. In September 2024, the government of the UK announced that the data center facilities would be considered as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), designating these facilities as the most crucial component such as energy, water, and other emergency services highlighting their importance in maintaining economic stability and national security.

The construction of AI-ready data centers is increasing significantly in the UK data center market t with ample growth in AI workloads. In November 2024, Latos, a UK-based data center operator announced its plans for the development of around 40 data centers across the UK to respond to the rising demands of AI workloads by 2030.

The government of the UK is expanding the power infrastructure of the country by focusing on grid development to provide uninterrupted power across the country. For instance, in November 2023, the government of the UK announced its plans to invest around USD 1 billion in green industries for the development of power infrastructure to reduce delays in grid connections.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Greater London Other Counties



REPORT SCOPE:

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across counties in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK Facilities Covered (Existing): 227 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 39 Coverage: 34+ Counties Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UK Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UK data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the important colocation data center investors in UK data center market include Ark Data Centres, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datum, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, Equinix, Global Switch, Green Mountain, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, nLighten, NTT DATA, Pure Data Centres, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centers, VIRTUS Data Centres, Yondr Group and others.

The increasing demand and vast growth opportunities have attracted numerous new entrants to invest in the UK data center market, including several emerging players like Ada Infrastructure, CloudHQ, Digital Reef, Global Technical Realty, Humber Tech Park, J Mould Reading, SEGRO, Latos, QTS Data Centers, EdgeNebula and others.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region by Counties (Area and Power Capacity) Greater London Berkshire Greater Manchester Other Counties

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region by Counties (Area and Power Capacity) Greater London Berkshire Greater Manchester Other Counties



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in the UK?

How big is the UK data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the UK during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the UK data center market?

Who are the key investors in the UK data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UK

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 190+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Counties

1.6. Counties Covered

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

2. Investment Opportunities in the UK

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the UK Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the UK

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in the UK

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the UK

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.6. Tier Standards Investment

5.7. Geography Segmentation

6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants

