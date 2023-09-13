United Cloud, the Fastest Growing Innovation Center in SEE Europe, Selects Verimatrix XTD for Mobile App Protection

United Cloud’s flagship TV 2.0 platform widely popular under the brand name EON TV, gain powerful cyber defenses

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that United Cloud will deploy Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) technologies to further strengthen protections for its flagship TV 2.0 platform widely popular under the brand name EON TV. United Cloud as an innovation center that develops world-class products and solutions for the telecommunications and media businesses, harnessing Verimatrix cybersecurity solutions to protect OTT streaming applications.

As one of the most advanced TV platforms in the region, TV 2.0 processes more than 50,000 video assets and is consumed through more than 1.5 million devices every day, its Android and iOS OTT streaming applications will benefit from code polymorphism and obfuscation through Verimatrix XTD technologies, with the implementation helping to consistently counteract static analysis of the application’s code via control flow, arithmetic and symbol obfuscation as well as section and string encryption. The bolstered security will also provide the confidence that content owner protection requirements are met or exceeded.

“Our dedication in delivering an exceptional streaming experience via our flagship TV 2.0 platform with top-notch security has driven us to join forces with Verimatrix. It is obvious that Verimatrix not only understands the unique needs of the media & entertainment space, but it is also a heavily trusted expert in both app protection and mobile threat defense – the perfect mix for our business, ” said Sergej Berisaj, CTO United Cloud.

“As streaming platforms face mounting threats from cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and disrupt operations, comprehensive code protection and threat monitoring are absolutely essential,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. “By choosing Verimatrix XTD, United Cloud is taking a proactive stance to harden defenses and ensure business continuity. XTD provides a robust shield around the core app code to neutralize even zero-day threats, and it empowers customers to detect and respond to new types of endpoint threats. This powerful, multi-layered security enables United Cloud to confidently scale their platform with peace of mind. We are thrilled to welcome them as the newest member of the Verimatrix XTD customer family.”

To learn more about Verimatrix’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions for apps, visit: www.verimatrixcybersecurity.com.

About United Cloud



United Cloud, the innovation center develops world-class products and solutions for the telecommunications and media businesses. Its more than 340 tech professionals work on 15 end-to-end product lines from 5 centers across the CEE region. United Cloud’s EON TV is among the most advanced streaming platforms, available across the market of more than 40 million people. United Cloud is a part of the United Group, a leading multi-play communications and media provider in Southeast Europe.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

