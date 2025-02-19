Unite Us Reflects on Record Impact in 2024 Surpassing 2023 Impact Milestones by Nearly 60%, Sets Sights on Expanding Social Care Transformation in 2025

After a year of unprecedented growth, facilitating nearly 24 million connections to care and 2x the amount of reimbursements, the leading software company continues to push boundaries in new technology and partnerships, aiming to achieve measurable positive impacts in 2025.

Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, announced a record year of impact in 2024. Unite Us' intuitive, interoperable platform unites healthcare, health plans, government, community-based organizations, and private sector partners to address social drivers of health (SDOH) comprehensively and effectively, enabling them to scale community impact and unlock time and cost savings.

In 2024, Unite Us connected millions of individuals with services, a notable increase of nearly 60% compared to its entire year in 2023. In total, Unite Us has facilitated more than 60 million connections to care within its platform.

This remarkable achievement highlights the power of collaboration, the innovation of Unite Us’ technology, and the unwavering commitment of Unite Us’ customers and partners. These collective efforts play a crucial role in addressing the health-related social needs (HRSNs) of individuals and families in need, demonstrating that when organizations come together, they can create lasting and impactful change in communities.

Key performance metrics for 2024 from across Unite Us’ nationwide network as of the end of December include:

A nearly 60% increase in the number of individuals served compared to 2023

A 200% overall increase in funds distributed, reaching a total of $152 million in 2024

Welcomed more than 500 new customers, expanding our ecosystem to more than 1,600 organizations

“Unite Us is proud of the tangible impact it is having in supporting social care nationwide,” said Dan Brillman, co-founder and CEO of Unite Us. “Our foundation is built on collaboration, empowering community organizations to streamline operations, effectively manage resources, and influence future policy discussions. Our platform’s increasing adoption is due to its delivery of beneficial outcomes for individuals and their communities. I am incredibly proud of our team for continuously driving new possibilities in addressing the social determinants of care.”

Unite Us has consistently pushed the boundaries of integrated care by launching innovative products, enhancing its existing offerings, and forming impactful partnerships. This includes being the country’s foremost leader in supporting states in the 1115 Medicaid waiver demonstration, which expands the use of Medicaid funds for social services.

Unite Us is the trusted technology partner supporting scalable, statewide social care networks and the technology of choice for states implementing Medicaid waiver initiatives—such as Missouri, New York, North Carolina, and Oregon. The Unite Us Platform streamlines Medicaid member eligibility verification, facilitates scalable payment solutions, and enables reimbursements for community-based organizations (CBOs)—equipping them with the resources they need to deliver critical services. By providing the infrastructure for tracking outcomes, managing payments, and measuring impact, Unite Us enables sustainable and accountable social care delivery.

In North Carolina, we continue to see remarkable results administering the 1115 Waiver Expansion with the North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilot through the statewide coordinated care network built on Unite Us technology. As reported in HOP’s April 2024 report, the state delivered nearly half a million services, saving the state an average of $85 per member per month. As of December 31, 2024, the program reimbursed more than $152 million to CBOs resulting in the delivery of over 760,000 services across the state.

“States and social care organizations increasingly rely on Unite Us as the primary platform for Medicaid waiver expansion, a trend we expect to grow nationwide,” said Taylor Justice, co-founder and president at Unite Us. “Our software is uniquely positioned to optimize backend processes and fulfill reporting requirements, ensuring states and organizations can effectively execute their demonstration projects.”

The majority of Unite Us customers and partners leverage multiple products from the company’s robust and comprehensive product suite, empowering them to demonstrate measurable impact through advanced tools. Throughout last year, the company has made enhancements across the platform specifically to its differentiating solutions. These include the following significant product updates:

Social Care Revenue Cycle Management: Unite Us continued to enhance its first-of-its-kind solution designed to bridge the gap between healthcare funders and CBOs. Using the solution, payers can access a contracted network of CBOs; streamline eligibility and authorization processes; simplify invoicing and billing to reimburse community partners for services; measure the effectiveness of social care funding; and reduce preventable medical costs with robust data and improved visibility.

Medicaid Member Eligibility Verification: Unite Us became the first social care technology solution to integrate real-time Medicaid member eligibility verification, empowering care managers to connect qualified members to vital social and healthcare services and confirm the appropriate health plan to bill to be reimbursed for HRSN services.

Social Needs System: Unite Us enhanced its Social Needs System (SNS™) with more precise analytics to deliver a more accurate, dynamic understanding of 12 key social drivers of health. The SNS models have demonstrated a 3-9x improvement over traditional geographic-based need scores, and the latest SNS™ update continuously adapts based on real-world data, allowing healthcare systems, government agencies, health plans, and CBOs to monitor impact, refine interventions, and allocate resources with unprecedented precision. By integrating longitudinal social care insights, SNS™ empowers organizations to make proactive, data-driven decisions that drive better health outcomes and long-term community impact.

Insights Center: Unite Us' Insights solution enables organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions that create a lasting impact. By utilizing advanced insights, the platform offers actionable recommendations specifically tailored to your organization’s needs, helping to proactively shape your SDOH strategy. Whether you’re identifying trends at the individual or community level or enhancing quality improvements, Unite Us' insights solution simplifies your data analysis, allowing you to achieve meaningful outcomes.

“As we look ahead to 2025, our team is continuously enhancing our capabilities and capacity to empower communities through technology,” added Justice. “We’re committed to innovating at the edges, expanding our platform, and further streamlining collaborative workflows, all while keeping communities at the center of everything we do.”

