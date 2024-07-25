Uniqus Consultech Launches Its Tech Consulting Practice

Reimagines technology solutions to holistically solve business problems in the finance, risk, and sustainability domains, leveraging AI and New Tech

Based on interactions with its clients across the globe, Uniqus has identified four challenges faced by business leaders as they seek to harness the power of technology. First, disparate multiple systems within an organization impair the ability to productively obtain and analyze real-time data for decision making. Second, the fact that data resides in different places poses significant data management and data quality issues. Third, organizations are struggling with ways to practically adopt the power of AI/GenAI to solve real-world problems. Finally, the risk environment has become increasingly complex with heightened cyber and other tech risks – adoption of AI posing an additional level of risk and governance challenges.

Uniqus’ Tech Consulting practice has been designed to address these challenges and will offer four core solutions – Digitization & Automation; Data & Analytics; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Technology & Cyber Risk.

The Tech Consulting practice will be aided by Uniqus’ existing and future suite of proprietary tech products, including UniQuest (AI-powered research product) and ESG UniVerse (cloud-based ESG solution).

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of our Tech Consulting practice. Our clients across the globe have repeatedly told us about the challenges they face in harnessing the power of technology. The solutions to these challenges are very intuitive but difficult to implement without deep knowledge of underlying domains. Our practice is designed to solve core complex business problems and not just implement technology,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniqus Consultech.

“AI and GenAI bring with them immense opportunities. Businesses are trying to find the best use cases to leverage these new technologies, while managing the governance and regulatory challenges that come up. We look forward to partnering with our clients on this journey,” said Abhijit Varma, Global Head of Tech Consulting.

Uniqus’ Tech Consulting practice is based on the core principle of solving business problems holistically by combining deep functional knowledge in the areas of finance, risk, and sustainability with equally deep tech knowledge and experience. Uniqus will deploy its differentiated integrated global delivery model to ensure that clients have access to the best and most cost optimal talent irrespective of geography. Given that Uniqus Tech Consulting is designed as an AI-first practice, it will integrate the power of this new technology for implementing solutions for its clients, while being mindful of the security, privacy, and governance challenges that new technologies bring with them.

About Uniqus Consultech:

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, ESG and Tech Consulting. The Company was co-founded in December 2022 by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus now has a global team of 400+ professionals led by 50+ Partners & Directors across eight offices in the USA, India, and the Middle East. The company serves more than 200 clients, including marquee names such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Flipkart, Zomato, GE, GAP, Grammarly, Al Rajhi Group, and Tawal. Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

In April 2024, Uniqus raised Series B funding of USD 10 million from its existing institutional investors, to expand its solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate its growth plans.

