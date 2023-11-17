Uniphore and Workair Partner to Bring Enterprise AI to Ireland

Together, the companies will drive AI leadership into Ireland’s Contact Centres

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Uniphore, one of the world’s largest AI-native companies, announced a strategic partnership with Workair, the largest cloud communications specialist in Ireland, to bring enterprise AI to Ireland, with a priority placed on Ireland’s world-class contact centres.





With deep expertise and a track record of success working with enterprise-scale companies, public sector and global contact centres, Workair will leverage Uniphore’s X Platform and their industry-leading AI solutions to help clients select, deploy and support customer-centric solutions that best meet their specific needs. The Uniphore X Platform infuses multiple AI technologies into all areas of the enterprise that impact the customer, such as conversational AI, generative AI, knowledge AI and emotion AI.

As an established leader, Workair will leverage its expertise and the access it now has to industry-leading technology with Uniphore to ensure its customers will be able to better handle customer-centric tasks such as sales, frontline support and compliance management across contact centres.

“Ireland has become a vibrant tech hub for innovation,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO at Uniphore. “Workair has been a major force driving innovation not only for Irish enterprises, but for global brands as well. We’re thrilled to partner with Workair to deliver best-in-class customer experiences throughout Ireland and beyond. This collaboration is a critical step in expanding Uniphore’s global footprint and ensuring our leading enterprise AI platform is recognized on the world’s stage.”

To kick off this partnership, Uniphore and Workair gathered a select group of senior executives from Ireland’s top businesses at an event at The Fire Steakhouse in Dublin on Nov 16th 2023 to network and discuss the future of AI. The event was also attended by World Rugby Hall of Famer, Brian O’Driscoll.

“Workair has always been at the forefront of delivering easy-to-use, integrated and cost-effective customer communications to Ireland’s contact centres,” said Stephen Mackarel, Managing Director of Workair. “We are proud to partner with Uniphore and provide Ireland’s call centres with enterprise AI capabilities that will empower agents to better address customer concerns, lower call times and improve the overall customer experience.”

“AI is clearly the next major force for business transformation and there is a huge opportunity for all customer-facing functions to leverage it for improved customer and employee/advisor experiences,” said Dorothy O’Byrne, Managing Director at Contact Centre Management Association in Ireland. “CCMA is working with members to help identify and develop the opportunities that AI brings. We congratulate Workair, sponsors of the CCMA, on this partnership with Uniphore.”

Uniphore’s enterprise-class, AI-native platform makes it easy for businesses to transform every part of the enterprise that impacts the customer. With the addition of the Workair partnership, Uniphore’s platform is now available in over 20 countries.

To learn more:

Follow our blog.

Connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is one of the largest B2B AI-native companies – decades-proven, built-for-scale, and designed for the Enterprise. The company drives business outcomes, across multiple industry verticals, and the largest global deployments. Uniphore infuses AI into every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer. We deliver the only multimodal architecture centered on customers that combines Generative AI, Knowledge AI, Emotion AI, Workflow Automation and a co-pilot to guide you. We understand better than anyone how to capture voice, video, text, and how to analyze all types of data.

As AI becomes more powerful, every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer will be disrupted. We believe the future will run on the connective tissue between people, machines and data: all in service of creating the most human processes and experiences for customers and employees.

About Workair

Workair is the largest specialist cloud communications expert in Ireland, serving customers in 15 different countries. Working with customers like AerCap and the Automobile Association, their workforce of contact centre experts is dedicated to improving customer experiences throughout the enterprise, public sector and contact centre industries.

Contacts

Uniphore Media Contact

pr@uniphore.com