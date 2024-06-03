Unipart Logistics Selects Shippeo to Enhance Real-Time Visibility and Build Resilience and Sustainability for its Lead Logistics Partner Capability

Implementing Shippeo’s advanced high-quality data and real-time transportation visibility, Unipart Logistics enriches its Lead Logistics Partner (LLP) capability, equipping customers with heightened visibility, intelligence, and control across their supply chains.





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT–Unipart, a supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies business, has chosen Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility as its supply chain visibility partner.

Leveraging Shippeo’s unparalleled real-time data and advanced transportation visibility technology, Unipart Logistics enhances its Lead Logistics Partner (LLP) capability to enable customers to better manage suppliers across road, sea, and air logistics, as well as warehousing and in-plant logistics. This empowers them to build resilience and reduce environmental impact across their global supply chain network.

Shippeo aggregates the industry’s largest global dataset, facilitating intelligent routing decisions across various modes of transportation worldwide. Through smarter carrier routing and management, ETA calculation, and in-transit management solutions, Shippeo will provide real-time insights, empowering users of the LLP to bolster supply chain resilience and sustainability, all while prioritising customer-centric operations. LLP users will also gain live insights into inventory, costs, OTIF, and scope 3 CO2 emissions throughout the supply chain, equipping logistics leaders with actionable data to drive informed business decisions. This continuous monitoring offers early alerts for supply chain issues and enables proactive mitigation or avoidance of disruptions.

Welcoming Unipart to Shippeo strengthens our UK presence and aligns with our shared vision for efficient, customer-centric, and sustainable supply chains. Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence perfectly complements Shippeo’s real-time visibility platform. We’re confident that our platform will empower Unipart to enhance their LLP platform, providing real-time visibility and control to manage their customer’s supply chain, boost satisfaction, and achieve their sustainability goals. This partnership underscores our dedication to UK businesses and the increasing demand for real-time transportation visibility solutions,” said Stuart Morrison, Shippeo Vice President, Northern Europe.

“Two trusted brands working in partnership delivering the complete end to end supply chain solution is critical to the success of any customer’s supply chain. The need for real time visibility matched with the knowledge and expertise of Uniparts LLP offering deliver’s an efficient and sustainable solution. The data that the Shippeo system provides not only benefits the LLP and its customers for operational control, management and supply chain improvements but also supports and focuses all of our efforts on the need for a sustainable future,” said Lee Fox, Sector Strategy and Business Development Director for LLP at Unipart.

You can Shippeo and Unipart at Multimodal UK from June 11-13 in Birmingham. Don’t miss the session with Shippeo’s Chief Product Officer, Anand Medepalli, and Unipart’s Director of Business Development and Sector Strategies, Adam Jones, at 10:30 AM GMT on June 11th. They will discuss “Shaping Logistics’ Future: Shippeo & Unipart’s Real-Time Visibility Story.”

About Shippeo



Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation™ to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L’Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)

About Unipart

Unipart Group is a leading provider of supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies. It has deep expertise and breadth of capabilities in seven core sectors – automotive, rail and public transport, technology, healthcare, aerospace and defence, e-commerce, consumer and retail, and industrial sectors.

Unipart’s customer promise is: ‘To understand the real and perceived needs of our customers better than anyone else and to serve them better than anyone else.’ At the heart of delivering this is ‘The Unipart Way’, which is demonstrated in the way colleagues think, work and behave. The Unipart Way empowers more than 12,000 colleagues across operations in the UK and 20 international markets with a continuous improvement mindset, delivering operational excellence and added value for customers, everyday.

In 2023 Unipart delivered £1bn turnover. In 2024 it is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Unipart brand, having been a division within British Leyland in 1974 and becoming a private company through a management buyout in 1987.

Unipart is committed to setting the highest standards for colleague safety and wellbeing and sustainability. In 2023 it became the first organisation ever to be recognised with a world-class safety, wellbeing and sustainability ‘treble’ by the British Safety Council, and had its ambitious near-term and net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

