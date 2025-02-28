Union Credit to Deliver Credit Union Offers in the Experian App

For the first time, Experian app users can access pre-approvedi, credit union financing

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Credit, a marketplace that enables credit unions to present firm, one-click credit offers at the point of purchase, announced today that pre-approved offers from its more than 50 credit union partners are now presented in Experian’s mobile app.

Union Credit’s marketplace connects credit unions with creditworthy consumers by integrating loans into their everyday retail and financial activities. The Experian app offers many financial resources to free and paid members including access to consumers’ Experian credit report, FICO® Scoreii, credit monitoring, an auto insurance and credit card marketplace, and more.

Now, Experian’s more than 70 million members can browse and accept rates, terms, and offers from credit unions, at their convenience on Experian’s mobile app. Consumers gain a trusted option for responsible, competitive financing; credit unions can effectively compete alongside traditional banks and fintech lenders like never before.

“We are focused on responsible, targeted growth that furthers our organizational aim of providing members with services that match their needs,” said Brett Christensen, chief lending officer at America First Credit Union. “Being able to match personalized, responsible offers through a variety of marketplaces — including Experian via Union Credit — is something we expect will provide a great deal of value for members and America First Credit Union over time.”

“We are always looking for new, effective ways to provide the tools and knowledge that customers need for financial success,” said Rakesh Patel, Executive Vice President, Experian Consumer Services Marketplace at Experian. “Presenting credit union offers into our app will help expand access to affordable financing while strengthening the connection between consumers and local credit unions. We’re driving financial inclusion while supporting institutions that prioritize community-focused lending.”

“This marks an exciting milestone for credit unions. They’ll have a direct presence in an app used by many consumers, many of whom may not have previously considered credit union financing,” said Dave Buerger, co-founder and CEO of Union Credit. “Credit unions can continue to grow and attract new, eligible borrowers, while consumers gain more control and transparency over their financing.”

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1939, and with a long-standing history of exceptional member service, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable, and most progressive credit unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 115 locations, and is the sixth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $21 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership with more than 1.4 million members. For more information, visit americafirst.com.

About Union Credit

Union Credit provides consumers with firm, one-click credit offers embedded within their daily activities. The marketplace helps credit unions break into new markets digitally with access to the front end of purchase and financing experiences. Merchants embedding Union Credit benefit from providing customers with local, competitive, and advantageous offers that are in the buyer’s best interest. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

i Final approval not guaranteed. Pre-approved means the consumer meets certain credit criteria established by the lender. Additional lender eligibility requirements apply to final approval. Final approval is subject to credit check, which may impact your credit scores. Offers and reward programs subject to lender terms. Offers not available in all states. Based on FICO® Score 8 model.

ii Credit score calculated based on FICO Score 8 model. Your lender or insurer may use a different FICO® Score than FICO® Score 8, or another type of credit score altogether. Learn more.

