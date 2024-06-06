Unily named a Leader by top analyst firm in new intranet report

Unily has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2024. The report analyzes the 13 most significant intranet platform providers and scores them to help technology leaders select the best solution.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unily is thrilled to have been named a Leader in the recent Forrester Wave™ and to have received the highest score for its current offering.





Following rigorous analysis of the 13 most significant intranet platform providers, Unily’s Employee Experience Platform (EXP) has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester.

Forrester is one of the most influential independent research and advisory firms in the world. The Forrester Wave™ provides an independent analysis of the intranet market, evaluating key vendors based on the strength of their strategy, current offering, and market presence. The report is essential reading for enterprise leaders seeking to deploy best-in-class intranet technology to improve employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity across the organization.

According to Unily’s vendor profile, the report finds that Unily’s strengths include:

A well-resourced roadmap that its customers influence

Broad application integrations

Strong capabilities including dashboards/reporting for internal communication leaders and technical platform owners

Enhanced automation in areas like content governance, repeatable employee journeys, and communication campaigns

Flexibility in delegating its design, scheduling, and administration tools across sites/subsites

Reference customers report high satisfaction with Unily’s customer success services, search, and overall content creation and management.

“Large enterprises with a global, complex workforce should consider Unily, particularly when employee communications is a top requirement.” – The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms – Q2 2024

“We are honored to have been recognized as a Leader in this year’s Forrester Wave™ report. Unily is driven by an unwavering commitment to understanding the unique needs of our large enterprise clients and providing technology solutions that increase their velocity at a time when so many businesses are struggling with organizational lethargy. We believe this recognition confirms that we are at the cutting edge of this exciting category. To maintain our status as the only triple leader in the market is a credit to our teams and to our customers who are at the heart of everything we do.” – Chris Ciauri – CEO at Unily

Download a copy of the report here.

About Unily

Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to engage, empower, and inspire employees everywhere, and is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Enterprises around the globe, including CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more rely on Unily’s world-class, AI-enhanced SaaS technology to transform their employee engagement and alignment effectively and create exceptional employee experiences.

Contacts

Unily@rlyl.com