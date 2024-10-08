Unify Raises $19M to Scale Revenue Teams’ Creativity

Unify sees 39x in ARR growth, year-over-year, with customers including Justworks, Lattice, and Guru





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unify, a go-to-market technology company, announced today that it has raised $19M of Series A & Seed financing. The Series A financing was led by existing investors Emergence Capital and Thrive Capital, with participation from OpenAI Startup Fund, Neo, Abstract, 20Sales, and Altcap. The company has also announced Unify 2.0, the company’s latest product offering to scale revenue teams’ creativity, including the launch of Unify Plays and AI Agents.

Year-over-year, the company has grown ARR 39x, and counts Justworks, Lattice, Guru and OpenPhone as customers. The round will enable the company to accelerate its pursuit of their mission of becoming the best platform for revenue teams to have creative, thoughtful, and delightful interactions with their customers.

“Unify’s core thesis is that the way revenue teams interact with data is broken.” said Austin Hughes, Co-Founder & CEO at Unify. “Unify is built on generalizable GTM data models like companies, people, sales activity, and customer activity. With a few one-click integrations, Unify pulls together this disparate data, transforms it into common schemas, cleans it with AI, and enriches it with global firmographics and intent signals. This data graph is the brain behind Unify and powers all parts of the product.”

Unify 2.0 is a new version of the company’s platform with the workflow builder “Unify Plays” and AI Agents at the center. Before Plays, revenue teams relied on duct taping point solutions together to scale automated outbound campaigns. With Plays, revenue teams can boost creativity and execution speed, by automating 90%+ of repetitive tasks via:

Intent Signals – Person and company-level website intent (powered by 6sense & Clearbit), G2 intent, champion tracking, new hires, product usage data, and more

AI Agent Account Research – Use AI to scrape the web and answer questions about an account

AI Agent Email Personalization – Write 1:1 custom copy for prospects based on any data on the web

Sequencing – Orchestrate emails and Zapier-powered Linkedin messages

Email Deliverability Infrastructure – mailbox creation, IP address management, mailbox warming & rotation

Bi-Directional Salesforce and Hubspot Integrations

In addition to continuing to innovate and expand our product offerings, this new round of funding will support the company’s growth by adding top talent across engineering and sales.

By streamlining the way revenue teams work with data, Unify empowers companies to drive more meaningful customer interactions, ultimately enabling teams to grow more quickly and efficiently. Learn more about Unify here.

About Unify

Unify (www.unifygtm.com) is a platform built to scale your revenue team’s creativity. Unify uniquely combines intent signals, AI agents, email sequencing and more in one end-to-end platform.

Hundreds of the world’s most innovative sales, marketing and growth teams use Unify to power warm outbound. Unify was founded in 2023 and has grown revenue 39x year-over-year.

