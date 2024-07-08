Unified Commerce Group selects HotWax Commerce as its Omnichannel Order Management Solution for Shopify POS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#frankandoak–HotWax Commerce, a leading provider of Omnichannel Order Management solutions within the Shopify space, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Unified Commerce Group (UCG). Frank And Oak, Canada’s award-winning sustainable fashion brand, stands as the pioneering brand within UCG’s portfolio to implement HotWax Commerce OMS alongside Shopify POS, enhancing its omnichannel initiatives such as Mobile Checkout, Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Endless Aisle, Ship from Store and Buy Online Return In Store.





UCG is actively curating a portfolio of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands with a mission to acquire purpose-driven companies and foster their growth. UCG firmly believes that in today’s retail landscape, offering seamless omnichannel retailing experiences is important for the success of global businesses.

HotWax Commerce OMS, in tandem with Shopify POS, has seamlessly replaced the previous NewStore platform, offering mobile POS and Omnichannel Order Management capabilities. UCG embarked on a quest for alternatives to NewStore’s mobile POS, and Shopify POS emerged as a natural contender, given their existing Shopify eCommerce infrastructure. However, UCG encountered limitations with Shopify POS, particularly in advanced store inventory management and omni order management capacities, which were integral to their operations. It was during this search that they discovered HotWax Commerce. Upon realizing that HotWax Commerce is pre-integrated with both Shopify POS and Shopify eCommerce, as well as pre-integrated with Netsuite ERP—the ERP utilized by Frank And Oak—UCG’s confidence grew. After engaging in advanced technical discussions and product demos with our team, UCG swiftly made the decision to transition to HotWax Commerce and Shopify POS, mere weeks after their initial inquiry.

Leo Lo, CTO of UCG, said “We wanted a platform that offers powerful order and inventory management, while being simple to use and has a robust out-of-the-box integration with NetSuite and Shopify, and that makes HotWax Commerce an easy choice for us. This partnership helps UCG to accomplish a key part of our vision — to provide a truly seamless omnichannel experience to our customers around the world.”

Additionally, Wangshui Wei, Enterprise Architect of UCG, emphasized the speed and efficiency of the rollout process, stating, “We wanted to roll out Shopify POS and HotWax Commerce in just 4 months because the contract with our previous vendor was about to end. Our internal dev team, along with HotWax implementation team, worked very hard to carry out the rollout, and we successfully deployed the systems in all 15 stores ahead of schedule.”

Anil Patel, CEO of HotWax Commerce, expressed pride in the partnership, saying, “UCG is in the process of creating an omni technology stack for its brands that elevates the global standard in retail, and we are proud that they chose HotWax Commerce as a key strategic partner in their solution stack.”

About Unified Commerce Group

Unified Commerce Group (UCG) is a New Retail group seeking to acquire and scale purpose-driven brands that resonate with consumers in the largest global retail economies. UCG was developed with a new vision for the retail industry: to unlock growth opportunities for high-potential retail brands through expansion into new markets and customer-centric omni-channel capabilities. Powered by a proprietary tech and data management engine, UCG offers new and established brands a platform to achieve scale by implementing best-in-class store and digital operations, accessing new global markets, and tapping into a world-class partner network. UCG is headquartered in New York City with offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit UnifiedCommerceGroup.com.

About HotWax Commerce

HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management system that helps Shopify retailers to sell more and deliver fast by implementing omnichannel solutions such as Same-Day Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Return In Store (BORIS), Ship From Store, and Pre-Orders. HotWax Commerce provides omnichannel retailing solutions to leading Shopify retail brands, including Steve Madden, Cariuma, KREWE Eyewear, Perry Ellis International, Empresas ADOC, and Frank And Oak. The company is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Indore, India.

