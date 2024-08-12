UniCourt Unveils AI-Powered Litigation Data Platform at ILTACON 2024

UniCourt launches UniCourt DEEP, a litigation data platform to help firms leverage litigation data to enhance experience management efforts, build custom AI models, extract key insights such as verdict analytics, and automate docketing processes.





TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UniCourt has launched its groundbreaking AI-driven litigation data platform, UniCourt DEEP–Docket Extraction and Enrichment Platform. This innovative solution empowers law firms, insurers, and legal tech partners to leverage the most comprehensive, normalized, and structured database of litigation data, attorneys, law firms, parties, and judges in the United States. The database covers 40 states and over 3,000 State and Federal courts and comprises over one billion dockets and documents.

UniCourt DEEP enables firms to create customized docket and document views and extract valuable insights. The platform combines UniCourt’s comprehensive docket database and advanced AI features to surface data buried deep in dockets and documents, ensuring unparalleled access to the most comprehensive set of litigation data in the U.S.

One of UniCourt DEEP’s industry-redefining features is its unparalleled real-time access to court data with 100% uptime. This reliability is crucial for use cases where up-to-date information is essential and sets a new standard in the legal tech industry.

DEEP’s docket data can be seamlessly integrated into popular applications like Litera Foundation or pushed to data warehouses such as Snowflake, Salesforce DataCloud, Azure Synapse, and Microsoft Fabric. This flexibility allows firms to incorporate litigation data directly into their existing workflows and applications–pushing the docket data you need where you need it.

“UniCourt DEEP represents a major leap forward in making litigation data and insights available to law firms, insurers, and the legal tech community using the latest AI advancements,” said Josh Blandi, CEO of UniCourt. “Our Enterprise API was a powerful foundation for our vision of Legal Data as a Service. However, we found that firms need litigation data and analytics in their existing software, workflows, and data lakes. DEEP enables law firms to take advantage of UniCourt’s rich litigation data anywhere, with no development needed.”

Akshay Kumar, who is spearheading the development and rollout of DEEP as UniCourt’s VP of Product, spoke about the importance of AI in delivering DEEP, “As we rolled out our Enterprise API, we saw that each client needed unique data points delivered and structured in different ways, that’s why we built DEEP with AI at its core, allowing anyone to extract the specific data points and insights they need and push that data to wherever it’s needed in firm systems and workflows.”

In that spirit, UniCourt is also launching its ‘Powered By UniCourt’ integrations into experience management, matter, and docketing systems built on top of DEEP. Powered By UniCourt integrations allow firms to push clean, structured docket data and analytics into firm systems and workflows, increasing the accuracy of insights, decreasing manual work, and reducing cost and risk with no costly data hygiene efforts. UniCourt just completed our first integration rollout with Litera’s Foundation experience management system.

“Our ‘Powered By UniCourt’ initiative demonstrates the versatility and value of docket data across various legal tech applications,” adds Kumar. “We’re committed to expanding our integrations into a ‘Powered by UniCourt’ marketplace to meet the diverse needs of firms across their currently used software and workflows, making it easier than ever to get litigation data where it’s needed.”

For more information about UniCourt’s latest innovations, visit www.unicourt.com or stop by booth #820 at ILTACON 2024.

About UniCourt

UniCourt is a legaltech platform for accessing litigation data, analytics and insights, providing real-time access to over 3,000 state and federal courts across 40+ states. UniCourt’s mission is to capture and organize legal data, making it more accessible and useful by applying cutting-edge AI to extract, structure, and normalize litigation data to fuel the next generation of legal services and solutions. Our flagship product, UniCourt DEEP, surfaces data and insights buried deep in dockets and documents, and enables rapid API integration and data shares connecting to any data warehouse, data lake, or existing application using pre-built integrations. Learn more about UniCourt at www.unicourt.com.

Contacts

Kirsten Capunay



UniCourt



kirstenc@unicourt.com

866-959-1339