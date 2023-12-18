Unicorn Group Partners with Incorporation Companies in Switzerland to Facilitate E-Commerce Growth

ZÜRICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unicorn Group, a leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services, is partnering with Swiss Incorporation Companies to add a new level of simplicity for businesses looking to sell their products and services online.









As e-commerce continues to grow, many businesses in Switzerland and abroad are capitalizing on the thriving Swiss market. Over 6 million Swiss residents shop online and 96.2% of its population actively uses the internet. It’s no surprise that online businesses are seeing large-scale success in the region.

Incorporation companies in Switzerland like NewCo, EuroCompanyFormations.com, ELI Swiss, Swiss Company Formation, and Tetra Consultants are helping their clients incorporate their Swiss Limited Liability Companies, Swiss Limited Companies, Sole Proprietorships, General Partnerships, Limited Partnerships, Private Limited Liability Companies, and Stock Corporations.

Unicorn Group is partnering with Swiss Incorporation Companies to add value to their services and offer their incorporation clients leading online payment solutions that are form-fit for their businesses. In less time than it takes to complete the incorporation process, businesses can be approved and integrate Unicorn Group’s e-commerce payment platform on their websites.

“We’re offering monthly, percentage-based residuals to incorporation companies in Switzerland that refer clients to Unicorn Group for online payment processing,” a Unicorn Group representative said. “And better yet, they can create long-lasting relationships with their clients that are lucrative long after their incorporation is complete.”

Unicorn Group is widely known for their flexible online payment solutions that are easy to integrate with complimentary integration assistance. Once integrated, merchants have access to Unicorn Group’s full-featured financial platform.

Unicorn Group added, “We can provide multi-currency payment processing, cross-border transactions, and versatile, e-commerce platforms that perpetuate growth and success for online businesses.”

The leading provider of online payment processing and multi-currency merchant services company is offering obligation-free partnership opportunities to incorporation companies in Switzerland and invites representatives of these companies to inquire today and begin creating new, profitable revenue streams.

Unicorn Group provides new, innovative payment technology for global e-commerce, offering state-of-the-art payment processing solutions. With its PCI-compliant merchant services, business owners can securely accept payments globally and manage their business with our all-new Financial Platform. Unicorn Group optimises payments, yielding a streamlined checkout process and more connected payment solutions with the ability to service nearly any industry globally. For more information, please visit https://unicorngroup.ch/.

