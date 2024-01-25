Unico Connect’s No-Code Solutions Set to Transform the U.S. Software Industry

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Unico Connect, a dynamic and leading Software Development Agency headquartered in Mumbai, is set to embark on a strategic and ambitious expansion into the U.S. market. With a robust client base in the U.S., Unico Connect is poised to revolutionize the software development landscape with its advanced code and no-code web and mobile app services.





Unico Connect offers bespoke digital solutions, merging code and no-code technologies. A notable example includes an educational platform for a California charter school, serving over 14,000 students and featuring an AI-based English learning tool. This innovative approach has cemented Unico Connect as an industry leader. Unico Connect aims to democratize digital solutions, meeting the growing U.S. demand for innovative software. Recognized as the ‘Best NoCode Agency of 2023’ by the No Code Alliance, Unico Connect’s expansion is a key step in establishing its global presence.

“Unico Connect was founded with a vision to be a global leader in software development, offering both expert code and no-code solutions. Our expansion into the U.S. market is a significant step towards realizing that vision. We are excited about the opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the technological advancements in the U.S. Unico Connect is committed to transforming the way businesses approach web and mobile app development, and we look forward to making a lasting impact in the U.S. market,” said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect, alumni of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Unico Connect plans to onboard over 200 customers in three years, strengthening its U.S. foothold. The company’s success spans various industries, such as education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality & e-commerce, and plans to double its team size and triple its revenue, delivering solutions that foster business growth. As Unico Connect embarks on its global journey, it remains dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and client satisfaction. The U.S. expansion signifies not just a milestone for Unico Connect, but a commitment to shaping the future of global software development.

Unico Connect serves a diverse range of industries. By leveraging modern platforms, tools, and AI-based solutions, they aim to democratize development and make digital solutions accessible for all businesses. Their clientele includes Highlands Charter School, ABC Carpet & Home, StayVista, Worxogo, Deep Meditate, Railofy, FutWork, and others.

For more information, visit https://unicoconnect.com/.

Contacts

Falguni Khemka



+91-8318076955



Falguni@deqollab.com