UnCruise Adventures Selects Versonix Seaware to Revolutionize Reservation System

UnCruise Adventures, a trailblazer in small-ship, all-inclusive expedition cruising, announces its new partnership with Versonix, a powerful provider of advanced reservation and revenue management solutions. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' missions to enhance guest experiences and optimize operational efficiency.









Versonix Seaware is renowned for its innovative and robust reservation software tailored for the travel industry. With a track record of delivering high-efficiency systems for tour operators, ferries and cruise lines worldwide, Versonix Seaware’s platform brings cutting-edge technology, flexibility, and reliability to UnCruise Adventures’ operations.

“Our mission at UnCruise Adventures has always been to create unforgettable, personalized adventures for our guests,” said CEO and Founder of UnCruise Adventures Captain Dan Blanchard. “By choosing Versonix Seaware as our reservation software, we are turning the tide in the realm of customer service and operational excellence. Our guests can now expect a more intuitive and user-friendly booking process that echoes the spirit of exploration and discovery we’ve championed. We continually beat out the big competition because we are US-flagged and Alaska-based, delivering unique and authentic experiences.”

“Seaware will deliver an efficient booking process — ensuring a personalized and tailored guest experience from start to finish,” VP of Finance at UnCruise Adventures Silas Cheever said. He adds: “We will be able to offer online bookings for the very first time, allowing guests to easily select their desired cabin, explore additional offerings before and after their voyage, and access trip information easier than ever before.”

“We’re excited to partner with UnCruise Adventures, a true pioneer in the expedition cruising industry,” said COO of Versonix Yuri Polissky. “Seaware’s advanced capabilities are designed to deliver a seamless experience. Together, we’re setting a new course for innovation and adventure on the high seas.”

Versonix is a leader in providing state-of-the-art technology and has a proven track record that supports UnCruise Adventures’ mission to provide the best guest experience while searching, booking, and ultimately experiencing their adventures in Alaska, Hawaii, Galapagos, Costa Rica and Mexico. Together, Versonix and UnCruise Adventures are poised to set new industry benchmarks along the way. As they navigate this exciting new chapter, both companies remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and redefining travel experiences for their guests.

For more information on Versonix, visit www.versonix.com. For more information about UnCruise Adventures, visit www.uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures:

UnCruise Adventures is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the cruise industry. They operate small ships carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska’s Southeast, Aleutian Islands and Prince William Sound, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico’s Gulf of California, Costa Rica, Coastal Washington, and Galápagos Islands. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as a top adventure company by Cruise Critic, Newsweek, USA Today, and Travel & Leisure. Operating under the US flag, the company takes pride in its crew and its significant contributions to the US economy.

About Versonix:

Versonix is a leading provider of advanced reservation and revenue management solutions tailored for the travel industry. The company’s flagship product, Seaware, is a robust platform designed to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences for tour operators, ferries, and cruise lines worldwide. With over three decades of experience, Versonix is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-efficiency systems that empower travel industry leaders to achieve operational excellence and superior guest satisfaction.

