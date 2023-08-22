Unchained Reports 170% Growth in Bitcoin Loan Activity in First Half of 2023

The firm has sustained tremendous growth across its services despite slow market recovery

This growth followed the 2022 crypto market contagion, during which now-bankrupt lenders lost over $5 billion in customer funds and BTC dropped over 65%. It demonstrates the confidence investors have in both Unchained’s platform and bitcoin as an asset.

“ Unchained is committed to providing the ease and sophistication of traditional financial services without compromising the financial sovereignty that bitcoin enables,” said Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained. “ Our clients choose Unchained because our collaborative custody technology gives them the greatest possible control and transparency over their funds. The collapse of our former competitors that operated as third-party custodians, albeit unfortunate, proved to be effectual marketing for Unchained.”

Unchained’s collaborative custody model, which requires two of three private keys to access a client’s bitcoin even when it is used as loan collateral, assures investors that Unchained is not able to singularly move or rehypothecate their funds, as many now-defunct crypto firms did prior to their collapse. With a 170% increase in loan activity from Q1 to Q2, Unchained’s multisignature solution has proven to appease borrower caution amidst market pullback.

Further, while the percentage of bitcoin held on exchanges has dropped to a five-year low of 12% during the first half of 20231, Unchained saw 88% growth in business accounts during this time — indicating that institutions and corporate bitcoin holders are increasingly seeking to minimize counterparty risk. This is further underscored by the immediate popularity of Unchained Signature, the firm’s private client service for high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and corporations. Institutional sales jumped by 67% in Q2 vs Q1.

Founded in 2016, Unchained is a top 10 bitcoin platform by assets secured and has helped thousands of individuals and businesses truly own their wealth by holding bitcoin keys. Unchained’s collaborative custody model allows clients to access financial services while continuing to have the benefits of self-custody, the ultimate consumer protection in these uncertain times. For more information on Unchained, please visit www.unchained.com.

