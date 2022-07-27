Unbabel Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New CRO to Fuel Global Business Growth

Jennifer Bers will oversee the global revenue team and focus on new markets and revenue opportunities to further Unbabel’s global expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), the AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experiences at scale, is announcing that sales leader and marketing expert, Jennifer Bers, has joined the leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Bers joins Unbabel with 25 years of experience working with technology startups and scaleups in both the US and the UK. During her career, her focus has been on creating high-performance teams, with an emphasis on supporting sales representatives with coaching, feedback, training, and leading by example.

Before Unbabel, Bers supported key technology companies by growing efficient sales teams, empowering leaders, and helping customers by providing solutions that can be used at scale. Her sales and marketing experience will bolster enterprise adoption of Unbabel and Language Operations, or “LangOps”, a category recognized by Gartner® 2022 Hype Cycle™ (https://resources.unbabel.com/blog/unbabel-recognized-as-a-sample-vendor-in-2022-gartner-hype-cycle-for-natural-language-technologies) for Natural Language Technologies as making significant contributions to organizations and society as a whole.

Bers previously worked at broadcast.com (acquired by Yahoo!) and Bazaarvoice. As the VP of Sales at Onfido, she helped boost its revenue streams to 50 million dollars in less than four years. Her skills in sales will help Unbabel achieve its goal to become the industry leader in the translation and localization arenas as it continues to grow and lead the LangOps category.

“Unbabel has a sophisticated product, talented people, and is solving a major point of friction for enterprises around the world,” Bers said. “Companies need to be able to engage with their customers effectively. Translation, localization, and the full customer experience should be done in a customer’s native language. Unbabel’s end-to-end Language Operations solution does all of this at scale while saving customers money.”

“For more than two decades, Jennifer has been instrumental in leading sales teams and developing scalable business process solutions,” said Vasco Pedro, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbabel. “She has demonstrated effective leadership and a track record of success as a coach and mentor. Her drive to streamline sales processes and design a strong global sales foundation will ensure that Unbabel continues to see major success as a multilingual customer experience provider.”

About Unbabel

Unbabel removes the language barrier by scaling customer service operations, reducing cost, and managing growth, to create world-class customer experiences.

The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

# # #

Contacts

Unbabel Media Contact:



Lauren Perry



SlicedBrand for Unbabel



lauren@slicedbrand.com