UMC Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

12A P6 production ramp lifts 22/28nm revenue contribution to 32%



2023 Year to Date EPS totaled NT$3.87

Third Quarter 2023 Overview1:





Revenue: NT$57.07 billion (US$1.77 billion)

Gross margin: 35.9%; Operating margin: 26.8%

Revenue from 22/28nm: 32%

Capacity utilization rate: 67%

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent: NT$15.97 billion (US$495 million)

Earnings per share: NT$1.29; earnings per ADS: US$0.200

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$57.07 billion, increasing 1.4% QoQ from NT$56.30 billion in 2Q23. Compared to a year ago, 3Q23 revenue declined 24.3% YoY from NT$75.39 billion in 3Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 3Q23 was 35.9%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.97 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.29.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “During the third quarter, despite a 2.3% decrease in wafer shipments, quarterly revenue and gross margin remained firm QoQ which primarily attributed to the demand strength in computing and communication segments, continuous product mix enhancement as well as favorable currency movement. From end markets perspective, strength in computing applications were propelled by LCD controller, WiFi, codec and touch IC controllers while shipments in communication segments increased due to demand for RF front end IC and networking chips. Looking back at 2023, although foundry industry experienced a significant decline in market demand, UMC maintained solid structural profitability supported by firmness in blended ASP due to continuous product mix optimization efforts and the increasing contribution from specialty technologies. As UMC continues to introduce new specialty technologies to solidify our differentiation, we will strengthen the competitiveness of our customers and enhance their respective market position.”

Co-president Wang said, “For the fourth quarter, with the recent rush orders from PC and smartphones, we expect demand has gradually stabilized. However, customers still employ a cautious and conservative approach in maintaining lean inventory levels while automotive business conditions appear challenging. For 2024, we anticipate the production ramp of our 12A Phase 6 fab will further enhance revenue contribution from 22/28nm continuing the robust business traction for UMC. In addition, through our technology leadership, we will ramp up our offering on 22nm derivative products which will further our specialty technology product pipeline.”

Co-president Wang continued, “Talent is UMC’s most important and highly valued asset. We respect the uniqueness of every employee and are committed to creating a diverse, equal, and inclusive workplace environment. Receiving the ‘HR Asia’ award for the ‘Best Employer in Asia’ in July is a recognition of our years of effort. Our goal is to create a culture of diversity and inclusivity in our workplace that enables employees to leverage their strengths, thereby playing a pivotal role in the Company’s sustained growth and enduring success.”

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q23 2Q23 QoQ % change 3Q22 YoY % change Operating Revenues 57,069 56,296 1.4 75,392 (24.3) Gross Profit 20,461 20,252 1.0 35,664 (42.6) Operating Expenses (5,722) (5,718) 0.1 (6,794) (15.8) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 573 1,141 (49.8) 1,287 (55.5) Operating Income 15,312 15,675 (2.3) 30,157 (49.2) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 3,336 2,810 18.7 2,189 52.5 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 15,971 15,641 2.1 26,996 (40.8) EPS (NT$ per share) 1.29 1.27 2.19 (US$ per ADS) 0.200 0.197 0.339

Third quarter operating revenues slightly grew by 1.4% sequentially to NT$57.07 billion mainly lifted by a favorable exchange rate and a better product mix from wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies increased to 45% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 1.0% QoQ to NT$20.46 billion, or 35.9% of revenue. Operating expenses remained flat QoQ to NT$5.72 billion. Net other operating income declined to NT$573 million. Net non-operating income reached NT$3.34 billion mainly reflecting the mark to market securities. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$15.97 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.29. Earnings per ADS was US$0.200. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q23 was 12,371,129,866, compared with 12,348,986,144 shares in 2Q23 and 12,305,516,644 shares in 3Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,566,773,628 in 3Q23, compared with 12,526,182,161 shares in 2Q23 and 12,635,661,561 shares in 3Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on September 30, 2023 were approximately 12,609,732,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues grew slightly to NT$57.07 billion. COGS increased 1.6% to NT$36.61 billion. Gross profit grew 1.0% QoQ to NT$20.46 billion partly due to a better product mix. Operating expenses remained flat at NT$5.72 billion, as Sales & Marketing and G&A increased 2.7% and 0.9% respectively, while R&D declined 1.9% sequentially to NT$3.26 billion, representing 5.7% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$573 million. In 3Q23, operating income decreased 2.3% QoQ to NT$15.31 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q23 2Q23 QoQ %



change 3Q22 YoY %



change Operating Revenues 57,069 56,296 1.4 75,392 (24.3) COGS (36,608) (36,044) 1.6 (39,728) (7.9) Depreciation (8,485) (8,467) 0.2 (9,622) (11.8) Other Mfg. Costs (28,123) (27,577) 2.0 (30,106) (6.6) Gross Profit 20,461 20,252 1.0 35,664 (42.6) Gross Margin (%) 35.9% 36.0% 47.3% Operating Expenses (5,722) (5,718) 0.1 (6,794) (15.8) Sales & Marketing (735) (716) 2.7 (1,061) (30.7) G&A (1,731) (1,715) 0.9 (2,428) (28.8) R&D (3,255) (3,317) (1.9) (3,304) (1.5) Expected Credit Impairment gain (loss) (1) 30 – (1) 129.2 Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 573 1,141 (49.8) 1,287 (55.5) Operating Income 15,312 15,675 (2.3) 30,157 (49.2)

Net non-operating income in 3Q23 increased to NT$3.34 billion, mainly from the NT$1.89 billion in net investment gain, the NT$0.62 billion in net interest income and the NT$0.51 billion in other gain.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 3,336 2,810 2,189 Net Interest Income and Expenses 617 974 139 Net Investment Gain and Loss 1,885 1,042 780 Exchange Gain and Loss 324 799 1,293 Other Gain and Loss 510 (5) (23)

In 3Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$19.06 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$17.72 billion, which included NT$17.91 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash inflow of NT$1.15 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$27.60 billion, primarily the NT$45.02 billion in cash dividend distribution and the NT$21.21 billion in other financial liabilities offset, the NT$21.37 billion in bank loans, the NT$10.00 billion in bond issuance and the NT$7.43 billion increase in deposits-in. Net cash outflow in 3Q23 totaled NT$22.46 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.15 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Sep. 30, 2023 For the 3-Month Period Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 19,059 13,760 Net income before tax 18,648 18,485 Depreciation & Amortization 9,928 9,931 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,022) (726) Income tax paid (1,216) (11,845) Changes in working capital & others (7,279) (2,085) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (17,720) (23,667) Acquisition of PP&E (17,245) (24,139) Acquisition of intangible assets (560) (684) Others 85 1,156 Cash Flow from Financing Activities (27,602) 1,061 Bank loans 21,369 939 Bonds Issued 10,000 – Increase in deposits-in 7,425 287 Decrease in other financial liabilities (21,209) – Cash dividends (45,018) – Others (169) (165) Effect of Exchange Rate 3,808 109 Net Cash Flow (22,455) (8,737) Beginning balance 163,097 171,834 Ending balance 140,642 163,097

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$140.64 billion. Days of inventory increased by 4 days to 89 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Cash and Cash Equivalents 140.64 163.10 180.65 Notes & Accounts Receivable 31.11 30.62 44.84 Days Sales Outstanding 49 47 53 Inventories, net 36.56 34.55 30.10 Days of Inventory 89 85 66 Total Current Assets 219.28 239.03 266.95

Current liabilities decreased to NT$92.07 billion. Long-term credit/bonds increased to NT$49.38 billion. Total liabilities declined to NT$197.26 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 56%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Total Current Liabilities 92.07 142.98 108.01 Accounts Payable 8.37 8.83 10.04 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 30.07 11.59 12.19 Payables on Equipment 15.95 13.01 19.40 Dividends Payable – 45.02 – Other 37.68 64.53 66.38 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 49.38 36.06 46.15 Long-Term Investment Liabilities – – 4.26 Total Liabilities 197.26 226.31 204.21 Debt to Equity 56% 69% 65%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific grew to 58% while business from North America remain unchanged at 27% of sales. Business from Europe stayed firm at 12% while contribution from Japan decreased to 3%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 North America 27% 27% 31% 30% 23% Asia Pacific 58% 56% 50% 54% 62% Europe 12% 12% 11% 9% 9% Japan 3% 5% 8% 7% 6%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm grew to 32% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 13% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm<x<=28nm 32% 29% 26% 28% 25% 28nm<x<=40nm 13% 12% 15% 17% 17% 40nm<x<=65nm 19% 23% 19% 17% 18% 65nm<x<=90nm 8% 10% 10% 9% 8% 90nm<x<=0.13um 12% 10% 12% 12% 12% 0.13um<x<=0.18um 9% 9% 10% 10% 10% 0.18um<x<=0.35um 5% 5% 6% 5% 8% 0.5um and above 2% 2% 2% 2% 2%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 79% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Fabless 79% 79% 77% 81% 83% IDM 21% 21% 23% 19% 17%

Revenue from the communication segment accounted for 46%, while business from consumer represented 23%. Business from computing applications grew to 13% as other segments declined to 18% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Computer 13% 9% 9% 12% 14% Communication 46% 44% 44% 45% 45% Consumer 23% 26% 24% 25% 27% Others 18% 21% 23% 18% 14%

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 3Q23.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 3Q23 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments declined by 2.3% QoQ to 1,788K in the third quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,659K. Overall utilization rate in 3Q23 was 67%.

Wafer Shipments 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Wafer Shipments



(8” K equivalents) 1,788 1,831 1,826 2,213 2,597 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Utilization Rate 67% 71% 70% 90% 100%+ Total Capacity



(8” K equivalents) 2,659 2,626 2,522 2,543 2,539

Capacity4

Total capacity in the third quarter increased to 2,659K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2,710K 8-inch equivalent wafers, primarily reflecting the 22/28nm capacity expansion at 12A Phase 6.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry



(um) 2022 2021 2020 2019 FAB 4Q23E 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 WTK 6″ 5 – 0.15 335 329 371 370 WTK 6″ 83 83 82 80 8A 8″ 3 – 0.11 765 755 802 825 8A 8″ 207 207 207 189 8C 8″ 0.35 – 0.11 459 459 452 436 8C 8″ 119 120 120 113 8D 8″ 0.18 – 0.09 410 380 371 359 8D 8″ 118 111 109 101 8E 8″ 0.6 – 0.14 469 457 449 426 8E 8″ 131 122 122 116 8F 8″ 0.18 – 0.11 550 514 485 434 8F 8″ 145 145 145 136 8S 8″ 0.18 – 0.11 443 408 373 372 8S 8″ 114 112 112 109 8N 8″ 0.5 – 0.11 952 917 917 831 8N 8″ 254 250 248 244 12A 12″ 0.13 – 0.014 1,170 1,070 1,044 997 12A 12″ 346 333 321 305 12i 12″ 0.13 – 0.040 655 641 628 595 12i 12″ 164 164 164 162 12X 12″ 0.080 – 0.022 314 284 217 203 12X 12″ 80 80 80 78 12M 12″ 0.13 – 0.040 436 395 391 98 12M 12″ 110 110 110 108 Total(1) 10,031 9,453 9,188 8,148 Total 2,710 2,659 2,626 2,522 YoY Growth Rate 6% 3% 13% 6%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 3Q23 totaled US$0.57 billion, as total expenditure year to date reached US$2.4 billion. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year – in US$ billion Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 CAPEX $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.7

2023 CAPEX Plan 8″ 12″ Total 10% 90% US$3.0 billion

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will decline by approximately 5%

ASP in USD: Will remain flat

Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the low-30% range

Capacity Utilization: low-60% range

2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include logic/mixed-signal, embedded high-voltage, embedded non-volatile-memory, RFSOI and BCD. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity of more than 850,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. Most of UMC’s 12-inch and 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the third quarter of 2023; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading “Fourth Quarter of 2023 Outlook and Guidance.”

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

– FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW –

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) September 30, 2023 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,360 140,642 25.7% Notes & Accounts receivable, net 964 31,105 5.7% Inventories, net 1,133 36,561 6.7% Other current assets 340 10,972 2.0% Total current assets 6,797 219,280 40.1% Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,197 70,890 13.0% Property, plant and equipment 6,583 212,367 38.8% Right-of-use assets 226 7,279 1.3% Other non-current assets 1,161 37,455 6.8% Total non-current assets 10,167 327,991 59.9% Total assets 16,964 547,271 100.0% Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 545 17,590 3.2% Payables 1,646 53,108 9.7% Current portion of long-term liabilities 387 12,484 2.3% Other current liabilities 276 8,888 1.6% Total current liabilities 2,854 92,070 16.8% Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 867 27,977 5.1% Long-term loans 663 21,403 3.9% Lease liabilities, noncurrent 155 5,009 0.9% Other non-current liabilities 1,575 50,796 9.3% Total non-current liabilities 3,260 105,185 19.2% Total liabilities 6,114 197,255 36.0% Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 3,876 125,031 22.9% Additional paid-in capital 416 13,423 2.4% Retained earnings and other components of equity 6,547 211,223 38.6% Total equity attributable to the parent company 10,839 349,677 63.9% Non-controlling interests 11 339 0.1% Total equity 10,850 350,016 64.0% Total liabilities and equity 16,964 547,271 100.0% Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $32.26 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Chg. September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,769 57,069 2,337 75,392 (24.3%) 1,769 57,069 1,745 56,296 1.4% Operating costs (1,135) (36,608) (1,231) (39,728) (7.9%) (1,135) (36,608) (1,117) (36,044) 1.6% Gross profit 634 20,461 1,106 35,664 (42.6%) 634 20,461 628 20,252 1.0% 35.9% 35.9% 47.3% 47.3% 35.9% 35.9% 36.0% 36.0% Operating expenses – Sales and marketing expenses (23) (735) (33) (1,061) (30.7%) (23) (735) (22) (716) 2.7% – General and administrative expenses (53) (1,731) (76) (2,428) (28.8%) (53) (1,731) (53) (1,715) 0.9% – Research and development expenses (101) (3,255) (102) (3,304) (1.5%) (101) (3,255) (103) (3,317) (1.9%) – Expected credit impairment gain (loss) (0) (1) (0) (1) 129.2% (0) (1) 1 30 – Subtotal (177) (5,722) (211) (6,794) (15.8%) (177) (5,722) (177) (5,718) 0.1% Net other operating income and expenses 18 573 40 1,287 (55.5%) 18 573 35 1,141 (49.8%) Operating income 475 15,312 935 30,157 (49.2%) 475 15,312 486 15,675 (2.3%) 26.8% 26.8% 40.0% 40.0% 26.8% 26.8% 27.8% 27.8% Net non-operating income and expenses 103 3,336 68 2,189 52.5% 103 3,336 87 2,810 18.7% Income from continuing operations before income tax 578 18,648 1,003 32,346 (42.3%) 578 18,648 573 18,485 0.9% 32.7% 32.7% 42.9% 42.9% 32.7% 32.7% 32.8% 32.8% Income tax expense (83) (2,682) (155) (5,004) (46.4%) (83) (2,682) (80) (2,588) 3.6% Net income 495 15,966 848 27,342 (41.6%) 495 15,966 493 15,897 0.4% 28.0% 28.0% 36.3% 36.3% 28.0% 28.0% 28.2% 28.2% Other comprehensive income (loss) 221 7,138 134 4,336 64.6% 221 7,138 (8) (238) – Total comprehensive income (loss) 716 23,104 982 31,678 (27.1%) 716 23,104 485 15,659 47.5% Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 495 15,971 837 26,996 (40.8%) 495 15,971 485 15,641 2.1% Non-controlling interests (0) (5) 11 346 – (0) (5) 8 256 – Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 716 23,109 971 31,332 (26.2%) 716 23,109 477 15,403 50.0% Non-controlling interests (0) (5) 11 346 – (0) (5) 8 256 – Earnings per share-basic 0.040 1.29 0.068 2.19 0.040 1.29 0.039 1.27 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.200 6.45 0.339 10.95 0.200 6.45 0.197 6.35 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,371 12,306 12,371 12,349 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $32.26 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

