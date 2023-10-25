UMC Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

12A P6 production ramp lifts 22/28nm revenue contribution to 32%
2023 Year to Date EPS totaled NT$3.87
Third Quarter 2023 Overview1:
- Revenue: NT$57.07 billion (US$1.77 billion)
- Gross margin: 35.9%; Operating margin: 26.8%
- Revenue from 22/28nm: 32%
- Capacity utilization rate: 67%
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent: NT$15.97 billion (US$495 million)
- Earnings per share: NT$1.29; earnings per ADS: US$0.200
TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the third quarter of 2023.
Third quarter consolidated revenue was NT$57.07 billion, increasing 1.4% QoQ from NT$56.30 billion in 2Q23. Compared to a year ago, 3Q23 revenue declined 24.3% YoY from NT$75.39 billion in 3Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 3Q23 was 35.9%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.97 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.29.
Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “During the third quarter, despite a 2.3% decrease in wafer shipments, quarterly revenue and gross margin remained firm QoQ which primarily attributed to the demand strength in computing and communication segments, continuous product mix enhancement as well as favorable currency movement. From end markets perspective, strength in computing applications were propelled by LCD controller, WiFi, codec and touch IC controllers while shipments in communication segments increased due to demand for RF front end IC and networking chips. Looking back at 2023, although foundry industry experienced a significant decline in market demand, UMC maintained solid structural profitability supported by firmness in blended ASP due to continuous product mix optimization efforts and the increasing contribution from specialty technologies. As UMC continues to introduce new specialty technologies to solidify our differentiation, we will strengthen the competitiveness of our customers and enhance their respective market position.”
Co-president Wang said, “For the fourth quarter, with the recent rush orders from PC and smartphones, we expect demand has gradually stabilized. However, customers still employ a cautious and conservative approach in maintaining lean inventory levels while automotive business conditions appear challenging. For 2024, we anticipate the production ramp of our 12A Phase 6 fab will further enhance revenue contribution from 22/28nm continuing the robust business traction for UMC. In addition, through our technology leadership, we will ramp up our offering on 22nm derivative products which will further our specialty technology product pipeline.”
Co-president Wang continued, “Talent is UMC’s most important and highly valued asset. We respect the uniqueness of every employee and are committed to creating a diverse, equal, and inclusive workplace environment. Receiving the ‘HR Asia’ award for the ‘Best Employer in Asia’ in July is a recognition of our years of effort. Our goal is to create a culture of diversity and inclusivity in our workplace that enables employees to leverage their strengths, thereby playing a pivotal role in the Company’s sustained growth and enduring success.”
Summary of Operating Results
|
Operating Results
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
QoQ %
change
|
3Q22
|
YoY %
change
|
Operating Revenues
|
57,069
|
56,296
|
1.4
|
75,392
|
(24.3)
|
Gross Profit
|
20,461
|
20,252
|
1.0
|
35,664
|
(42.6)
|
Operating Expenses
|
(5,722)
|
(5,718)
|
0.1
|
(6,794)
|
(15.8)
|
Net Other Operating Income and Expenses
|
573
|
1,141
|
(49.8)
|
1,287
|
(55.5)
|
Operating Income
|
15,312
|
15,675
|
(2.3)
|
30,157
|
(49.2)
|
Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
3,336
|
2,810
|
18.7
|
2,189
|
52.5
|
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent
|
15,971
|
15,641
|
2.1
|
26,996
|
(40.8)
|
EPS (NT$ per share)
|
1.29
|
1.27
|
|
2.19
|
|
(US$ per ADS)
|
0.200
|
0.197
|
|
0.339
|
Third quarter operating revenues slightly grew by 1.4% sequentially to NT$57.07 billion mainly lifted by a favorable exchange rate and a better product mix from wafer shipments. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies increased to 45% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 1.0% QoQ to NT$20.46 billion, or 35.9% of revenue. Operating expenses remained flat QoQ to NT$5.72 billion. Net other operating income declined to NT$573 million. Net non-operating income reached NT$3.34 billion mainly reflecting the mark to market securities. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$15.97 billion.
Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.29. Earnings per ADS was US$0.200. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q23 was 12,371,129,866, compared with 12,348,986,144 shares in 2Q23 and 12,305,516,644 shares in 3Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,566,773,628 in 3Q23, compared with 12,526,182,161 shares in 2Q23 and 12,635,661,561 shares in 3Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on September 30, 2023 were approximately 12,609,732,000.
Detailed Financials Section
Operating revenues grew slightly to NT$57.07 billion. COGS increased 1.6% to NT$36.61 billion. Gross profit grew 1.0% QoQ to NT$20.46 billion partly due to a better product mix. Operating expenses remained flat at NT$5.72 billion, as Sales & Marketing and G&A increased 2.7% and 0.9% respectively, while R&D declined 1.9% sequentially to NT$3.26 billion, representing 5.7% of revenue. Net other operating income was NT$573 million. In 3Q23, operating income decreased 2.3% QoQ to NT$15.31 billion.
|
COGS & Expenses
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
QoQ %
|
3Q22
|
YoY %
|
Operating Revenues
|
57,069
|
56,296
|
1.4
|
75,392
|
(24.3)
|
COGS
|
(36,608)
|
(36,044)
|
1.6
|
(39,728)
|
(7.9)
|
Depreciation
|
(8,485)
|
(8,467)
|
0.2
|
(9,622)
|
(11.8)
|
Other Mfg. Costs
|
(28,123)
|
(27,577)
|
2.0
|
(30,106)
|
(6.6)
|
Gross Profit
|
20,461
|
20,252
|
1.0
|
35,664
|
(42.6)
|
Gross Margin (%)
|
35.9%
|
36.0%
|
|
47.3%
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
(5,722)
|
(5,718)
|
0.1
|
(6,794)
|
(15.8)
|
Sales & Marketing
|
(735)
|
(716)
|
2.7
|
(1,061)
|
(30.7)
|
G&A
|
(1,731)
|
(1,715)
|
0.9
|
(2,428)
|
(28.8)
|
R&D
|
(3,255)
|
(3,317)
|
(1.9)
|
(3,304)
|
(1.5)
|
Expected Credit
Impairment gain (loss)
|
(1)
|
30
|
–
|
(1)
|
129.2
|
Net Other Operating
Income & Expenses
|
573
|
1,141
|
(49.8)
|
1,287
|
(55.5)
|
Operating Income
|
15,312
|
15,675
|
(2.3)
|
30,157
|
(49.2)
Net non-operating income in 3Q23 increased to NT$3.34 billion, mainly from the NT$1.89 billion in net investment gain, the NT$0.62 billion in net interest income and the NT$0.51 billion in other gain.
|
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
3Q22
|
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
3,336
|
2,810
|
2,189
|
Net Interest Income and Expenses
|
617
|
974
|
139
|
Net Investment Gain and Loss
|
1,885
|
1,042
|
780
|
Exchange Gain and Loss
|
324
|
799
|
1,293
|
Other Gain and Loss
|
510
|
(5)
|
(23)
In 3Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$19.06 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities amounted to NT$17.72 billion, which included NT$17.91 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash inflow of NT$1.15 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$27.60 billion, primarily the NT$45.02 billion in cash dividend distribution and the NT$21.21 billion in other financial liabilities offset, the NT$21.37 billion in bank loans, the NT$10.00 billion in bond issuance and the NT$7.43 billion increase in deposits-in. Net cash outflow in 3Q23 totaled NT$22.46 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.15 billion in bank loans.
|Cash Flow Summary
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
For the 3-Month
Period Ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|
For the 3-Month
Period Ended
Jun. 30, 2023
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
19,059
|
13,760
|
Net income before tax
|
18,648
|
18,485
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
9,928
|
9,931
|
Share of profit of associates and
joint ventures
|
(1,022)
|
(726)
|
Income tax paid
|
(1,216)
|
(11,845)
|
Changes in working capital & others
|
(7,279)
|
(2,085)
|
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
|
(17,720)
|
(23,667)
|
Acquisition of PP&E
|
(17,245)
|
(24,139)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(560)
|
(684)
|
Others
|
85
|
1,156
|
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
|
(27,602)
|
1,061
|
Bank loans
|
21,369
|
939
|
Bonds Issued
|
10,000
|
–
|
Increase in deposits-in
|
7,425
|
287
|
Decrease in other financial liabilities
|
(21,209)
|
–
|
Cash dividends
|
(45,018)
|
–
|
Others
|
(169)
|
(165)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate
|
3,808
|
109
|
Net Cash Flow
|
(22,455)
|
(8,737)
|
Beginning balance
|
163,097
|
171,834
|
Ending balance
|
140,642
|
163,097
Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$140.64 billion. Days of inventory increased by 4 days to 89 days.
|
Current Assets
|
(Amount: NT$ billion)
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
3Q22
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
140.64
|
163.10
|
180.65
|
Notes & Accounts Receivable
|
31.11
|
30.62
|
44.84
|
Days Sales Outstanding
|
49
|
47
|
53
|
Inventories, net
|
36.56
|
34.55
|
30.10
|
Days of Inventory
|
89
|
85
|
66
|
Total Current Assets
|
219.28
|
239.03
|
266.95
Current liabilities decreased to NT$92.07 billion. Long-term credit/bonds increased to NT$49.38 billion. Total liabilities declined to NT$197.26 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 56%.
|
Liabilities
|
(Amount: NT$ billion)
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
3Q22
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
92.07
|
142.98
|
108.01
|
Accounts Payable
|
8.37
|
8.83
|
10.04
|
Short-Term Credit / Bonds
|
30.07
|
11.59
|
12.19
|
Payables on Equipment
|
15.95
|
13.01
|
19.40
|
Dividends Payable
|
–
|
45.02
|
–
|
Other
|
37.68
|
64.53
|
66.38
|
Long-Term Credit / Bonds
|
49.38
|
36.06
|
46.15
|
Long-Term Investment Liabilities
|
–
|
–
|
4.26
|
Total Liabilities
|
197.26
|
226.31
|
204.21
|
Debt to Equity
|
56%
|
69%
|
65%
Analysis of Revenue2
Revenue from Asia-Pacific grew to 58% while business from North America remain unchanged at 27% of sales. Business from Europe stayed firm at 12% while contribution from Japan decreased to 3%.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Region
|
Region
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
North America
|
27%
|
27%
|
31%
|
30%
|
23%
|
Asia Pacific
|
58%
|
56%
|
50%
|
54%
|
62%
|
Europe
|
12%
|
12%
|
11%
|
9%
|
9%
|
Japan
|
3%
|
5%
|
8%
|
7%
|
6%
Revenue contribution from 22/28nm grew to 32% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 13% of sales.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Geometry
|
Geometry
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
14nm and below
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
14nm<x<=28nm
|
32%
|
29%
|
26%
|
28%
|
25%
|
28nm<x<=40nm
|
13%
|
12%
|
15%
|
17%
|
17%
|
40nm<x<=65nm
|
19%
|
23%
|
19%
|
17%
|
18%
|
65nm<x<=90nm
|
8%
|
10%
|
10%
|
9%
|
8%
|
90nm<x<=0.13um
|
12%
|
10%
|
12%
|
12%
|
12%
|
0.13um<x<=0.18um
|
9%
|
9%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
0.18um<x<=0.35um
|
5%
|
5%
|
6%
|
5%
|
8%
|
0.5um and above
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 79% of revenue.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type
|
Customer Type
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
Fabless
|
79%
|
79%
|
77%
|
81%
|
83%
|
IDM
|
21%
|
21%
|
23%
|
19%
|
17%
Revenue from the communication segment accounted for 46%, while business from consumer represented 23%. Business from computing applications grew to 13% as other segments declined to 18% of revenue.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Application (1)
|
Application
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
Computer
|
13%
|
9%
|
9%
|
12%
|
14%
|
Communication
|
46%
|
44%
|
44%
|
45%
|
45%
|
Consumer
|
23%
|
26%
|
24%
|
25%
|
27%
|
Others
|
18%
|
21%
|
23%
|
18%
|
14%
(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.
Blended ASP Trend
Blended average selling price (ASP) grew slightly in 3Q23.
(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 3Q23 ASP)
Shipment and Utilization Rate3
Wafer shipments declined by 2.3% QoQ to 1,788K in the third quarter, while quarterly capacity was 2,659K. Overall utilization rate in 3Q23 was 67%.
|
Wafer Shipments
|
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
Wafer Shipments
|
1,788
|
1,831
|
1,826
|
2,213
|
2,597
|
|
Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate
|
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q22
|
Utilization Rate
|
67%
|
71%
|
70%
|
90%
|
100%+
|
Total Capacity
|
2,659
|
2,626
|
2,522
|
2,543
|
2,539
Capacity4
Total capacity in the third quarter increased to 2,659K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2,710K 8-inch equivalent wafers, primarily reflecting the 22/28nm capacity expansion at 12A Phase 6.
|
Annual Capacity in
thousands of wafers
|
|
Quarterly Capacity in
thousands of wafers
|
FAB
|
Geometry
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
FAB
|
4Q23E
|
3Q23
|
2Q23
|
1Q23
|
WTK
|
6″
|
5 – 0.15
|
335
|
329
|
371
|
370
|
|
WTK
|
6″
|
83
|
83
|
82
|
80
|
8A
|
8″
|
3 – 0.11
|
765
|
755
|
802
|
825
|
|
8A
|
8″
|
207
|
207
|
207
|
189
|
8C
|
8″
|
0.35 – 0.11
|
459
|
459
|
452
|
436
|
|
8C
|
8″
|
119
|
120
|
120
|
113
|
8D
|
8″
|
0.18 – 0.09
|
410
|
380
|
371
|
359
|
|
8D
|
8″
|
118
|
111
|
109
|
101
|
8E
|
8″
|
0.6 – 0.14
|
469
|
457
|
449
|
426
|
|
8E
|
8″
|
131
|
122
|
122
|
116
|
8F
|
8″
|
0.18 – 0.11
|
550
|
514
|
485
|
434
|
|
8F
|
8″
|
145
|
145
|
145
|
136
|
8S
|
8″
|
0.18 – 0.11
|
443
|
408
|
373
|
372
|
|
8S
|
8″
|
114
|
112
|
112
|
109
|
8N
|
8″
|
0.5 – 0.11
|
952
|
917
|
917
|
831
|
|
8N
|
8″
|
254
|
250
|
248
|
244
|
12A
|
12″
|
0.13 – 0.014
|
1,170
|
1,070
|
1,044
|
997
|
|
12A
|
12″
|
346
|
333
|
321
|
305
|
12i
|
12″
|
0.13 – 0.040
|
655
|
641
|
628
|
595
|
|
12i
|
12″
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
162
|
12X
|
12″
|
0.080 – 0.022
|
314
|
284
|
217
|
203
|
|
12X
|
12″
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
78
|
12M
|
12″
|
0.13 – 0.040
|
436
|
395
|
391
|
98
|
|
12M
|
12″
|
110
|
110
|
110
|
108
|
Total(1)
|
10,031
|
9,453
|
9,188
|
8,148
|
|
Total
|
2,710
|
2,659
|
2,626
|
2,522
|
YoY Growth Rate
|
6%
|
3%
|
13%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.
CAPEX
CAPEX spending in 3Q23 totaled US$0.57 billion, as total expenditure year to date reached US$2.4 billion. 2023 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.0 billion.
|
Capital Expenditure by Year – in US$ billion
|
Year
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
CAPEX
|
$ 2.7
|
$ 1.8
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 0.6
|
$ 0.7
|2023 CAPEX Plan
|
8″
|
12″
|
Total
|
10%
|
90%
|
US$3.0 billion
Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook & Guidance
Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:
- Wafer Shipments: Will decline by approximately 5%
- ASP in USD: Will remain flat
- Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the low-30% range
- Capacity Utilization: low-60% range
- 2023 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion
Recent Developments / Announcements
|
Aug. 17, 2023
|
Faraday Announces Infineon’s SONOS eFlash Qualified on UMC’s 40nm ULP Process
Please visit UMC’s website for further details regarding the above announcements
About UMC
UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include logic/mixed-signal, embedded high-voltage, embedded non-volatile-memory, RFSOI and BCD. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity of more than 850,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. Most of UMC’s 12-inch and 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the third quarter of 2023; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading “Fourth Quarter of 2023 Outlook and Guidance.”
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
– FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW –
|
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
|As of September 30, 2023
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|September 30, 2023
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,360
|
140,642
|
25.7%
|Notes & Accounts receivable, net
|
964
|
31,105
|
5.7%
|Inventories, net
|
1,133
|
36,561
|
6.7%
|Other current assets
|
340
|
10,972
|
2.0%
|Total current assets
|
6,797
|
219,280
|
40.1%
|Non-current assets
|Funds and investments
|
2,197
|
70,890
|
13.0%
|Property, plant and equipment
|
6,583
|
212,367
|
38.8%
|Right-of-use assets
|
226
|
7,279
|
1.3%
|Other non-current assets
|
1,161
|
37,455
|
6.8%
|Total non-current assets
|
10,167
|
327,991
|
59.9%
|Total assets
|
16,964
|
547,271
|
100.0%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
|
545
|
17,590
|
3.2%
|Payables
|
1,646
|
53,108
|
9.7%
|Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
387
|
12,484
|
2.3%
|Other current liabilities
|
276
|
8,888
|
1.6%
|Total current liabilities
|
2,854
|
92,070
|
16.8%
|Non-current liabilities
|Bonds payable
|
867
|
27,977
|
5.1%
|Long-term loans
|
663
|
21,403
|
3.9%
|Lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
155
|
5,009
|
0.9%
|Other non-current liabilities
|
1,575
|
50,796
|
9.3%
|Total non-current liabilities
|
3,260
|
105,185
|
19.2%
|Total liabilities
|
6,114
|
197,255
|
36.0%
|Equity
|Equity attributable to the parent company
|Capital
|
3,876
|
125,031
|
22.9%
|Additional paid-in capital
|
416
|
13,423
|
2.4%
|Retained earnings and other components of equity
|
6,547
|
211,223
|
38.6%
|Total equity attributable to the parent company
|
10,839
|
349,677
|
63.9%
|Non-controlling interests
|
11
|
339
|
0.1%
|Total equity
|
10,850
|
350,016
|
64.0%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
16,964
|
547,271
|
100.0%
|Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $32.26 per U.S. Dollar.
|
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|
Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year over Year Comparison
|
|
Quarter over Quarter Comparison
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Period Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
Chg.
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
Chg.
|
|
US$
|
|
NT$
|
|
US$
|
|
NT$
|
|
%
|
|
US$
|
|
NT$
|
|
US$
|
|
NT$
|
|
%
|
Operating revenues
|
1,769
|
|
57,069
|
|
2,337
|
|
75,392
|
|
(24.3%)
|
|
1,769
|
|
57,069
|
|
1,745
|
|
56,296
|
|
1.4%
|
Operating costs
|
(1,135)
|
|
(36,608)
|
|
(1,231)
|
|
(39,728)
|
|
(7.9%)
|
|
(1,135)
|
|
(36,608)
|
|
(1,117)
|
|
(36,044)
|
|
1.6%
|
Gross profit
|
634
|
|
20,461
|
|
1,106
|
|
35,664
|
|
(42.6%)
|
|
634
|
|
20,461
|
|
628
|
|
20,252
|
|
1.0%
|
|
35.9%
|
|
35.9%
|
|
47.3%
|
|
47.3%
|
|
|
|
35.9%
|
|
35.9%
|
|
36.0%
|
|
36.0%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Sales and marketing expenses
|
(23)
|
|
(735)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(1,061)
|
|
(30.7%)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(735)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(716)
|
|
2.7%
|
– General and administrative expenses
|
(53)
|
|
(1,731)
|
|
(76)
|
|
(2,428)
|
|
(28.8%)
|
|
(53)
|
|
(1,731)
|
|
(53)
|
|
(1,715)
|
|
0.9%
|
– Research and development expenses
|
(101)
|
|
(3,255)
|
|
(102)
|
|
(3,304)
|
|
(1.5%)
|
|
(101)
|
|
(3,255)
|
|
(103)
|
|
(3,317)
|
|
(1.9%)
|
– Expected credit impairment gain (loss)
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
|
129.2%
|
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
|
1
|
|
30
|
|
–
|
Subtotal
|
(177)
|
|
(5,722)
|
|
(211)
|
|
(6,794)
|
|
(15.8%)
|
|
(177)
|
|
(5,722)
|
|
(177)
|
|
(5,718)
|
|
0.1%
|
Net other operating income and expenses
|
18
|
|
573
|
|
40
|
|
1,287
|
|
(55.5%)
|
|
18
|
|
573
|
|
35
|
|
1,141
|
|
(49.8%)
|
Operating income
|
475
|
|
15,312
|
|
935
|
|
30,157
|
|
(49.2%)
|
|
475
|
|
15,312
|
|
486
|
|
15,675
|
|
(2.3%)
|
|
26.8%
|
|
26.8%
|
|
40.0%
|
|
40.0%
|
|
|
|
26.8%
|
|
26.8%
|
|
27.8%
|
|
27.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net non-operating income and expenses
|
103
|
|
3,336
|
|
68
|
|
2,189
|
|
52.5%
|
|
103
|
|
3,336
|
|
87
|
|
2,810
|
|
18.7%
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before income tax
|
578
|
|
18,648
|
|
1,003
|
|
32,346
|
|
(42.3%)
|
|
578
|
|
18,648
|
|
573
|
|
18,485
|
|
0.9%
|
|
32.7%
|
|
32.7%
|
|
42.9%
|
|
42.9%
|
|
|
|
32.7%
|
|
32.7%
|
|
32.8%
|
|
32.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(83)
|
|
(2,682)
|
|
(155)
|
|
(5,004)
|
|
(46.4%)
|
|
(83)
|
|
(2,682)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(2,588)
|
|
3.6%
|
Net income
|
495
|
|
15,966
|
|
848
|
|
27,342
|
|
(41.6%)
|
|
495
|
|
15,966
|
|
493
|
|
15,897
|
|
0.4%
|
|
28.0%
|
|
28.0%
|
|
36.3%
|
|
36.3%
|
|
|
|
28.0%
|
|
28.0%
|
|
28.2%
|
|
28.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
221
|
|
7,138
|
|
134
|
|
4,336
|
|
64.6%
|
|
221
|
|
7,138
|
|
(8)
|
|
(238)
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
716
|
|
23,104
|
|
982
|
|
31,678
|
|
(27.1%)
|
|
716
|
|
23,104
|
|
485
|
|
15,659
|
|
47.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of the parent
|
495
|
|
15,971
|
|
837
|
|
26,996
|
|
(40.8%)
|
|
495
|
|
15,971
|
|
485
|
|
15,641
|
|
2.1%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(0)
|
|
(5)
|
|
11
|
|
346
|
|
–
|
|
(0)
|
|
(5)
|
|
8
|
|
256
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of the parent
|
716
|
|
23,109
|
|
971
|
|
31,332
|
|
(26.2%)
|
|
716
|
|
23,109
|
|
477
|
|
15,403
|
|
50.0%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(0)
|
|
(5)
|
|
11
|
|
346
|
|
–
|
|
(0)
|
|
(5)
|
|
8
|
|
256
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share-basic
|
0.040
|
|
1.29
|
|
0.068
|
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
0.040
|
|
1.29
|
|
0.039
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
Earnings per ADS (2)
|
0.200
|
|
6.45
|
|
0.339
|
|
10.95
|
|
|
|
0.200
|
|
6.45
|
|
0.197
|
|
6.35
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding (in millions)
|
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
12,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
12,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the September 30, 2023 exchange rate of NT $32.26 per U.S. Dollar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
