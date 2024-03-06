UMass Memorial Health Partners with Google Cloud to Improve Healthcare with Predictive Analytics for Advanced Cardiometabolic Therapies

Using Google Cloud’s AI, machine learning, and data analytics, UMass Memorial Health is building a solution to more accurately identify patients for advanced therapies

WORCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UMass Memorial Health, a leading healthcare system committed to delivering world-class patient care and innovation, today announced it is working with Google Cloud to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced data analytics to bring personalized care to cardiometabolic patients. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing patient care in the field of cardiometabolic health.





Cardiometabolic diseases, which include conditions like heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and obesity, affect millions of people worldwide. In the United States, heart disease alone is the leading cause of death for men and women; in 2021, it accounted for 1 in every 5 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Identifying and treating patients for advanced cardiometabolic therapies can improve healthcare outcomes and reduce the burden of these chronic conditions on patients.

This partnership will leverage the power of data and predictive analytics to transform the way healthcare providers deliver personalized care. Specifically, UMass Memorial Health will use Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI and ML capabilities, including BigQuery and Vertex AI, Healthcare Natural Language API, and Looker, to build tools for enhanced patient care and to advance its research. Key highlights include:

Advanced Predictive Analytics: UMass Memorial Health is developing advanced predictive analytics models to enable it to analyze vast datasets, including patient health records, clinical data, and biometric information, to identify individuals who are suitable candidates for advanced cardiometabolic therapies.

UMass Memorial Health is developing advanced predictive analytics models to enable it to analyze vast datasets, including patient health records, clinical data, and biometric information, to identify individuals who are suitable candidates for advanced cardiometabolic therapies. Enhanced Patient Care : The collaboration will empower healthcare professionals at UMass Memorial Health with powerful tools to make data-driven decisions and deliver personalized care plans. By identifying eligible patients more accurately and efficiently, the goal is to improve patient outcomes and administrative processes throughout the healthcare system.

: The collaboration will empower healthcare professionals at UMass Memorial Health with powerful tools to make data-driven decisions and deliver personalized care plans. By identifying eligible patients more accurately and efficiently, the goal is to improve patient outcomes and administrative processes throughout the healthcare system. Research and Innovation : This partnership will facilitate ongoing research and development efforts to enhance the understanding of cardiometabolic diseases and treatment options. It will support the creation of new therapeutic protocols that can positively impact the lives of patients in the long term.

: This partnership will facilitate ongoing research and development efforts to enhance the understanding of cardiometabolic diseases and treatment options. It will support the creation of new therapeutic protocols that can positively impact the lives of patients in the long term. Community Impact: By improving the accuracy of identifying patients for advanced therapies, this partnership has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals dealing with cardiometabolic conditions. It will contribute to better health outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and a higher quality of life for patients in the communities UMass Memorial Health serves.

Google Cloud and UMass Memorial Health are committed to ensuring patient privacy and data security. Google Cloud’s customers retain control over their data. Access and use of patient data are protected through the implementation of Google Cloud’s reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, and UMass Memorial Health’s security, privacy controls, and processes.

“Our mission is to provide the best possible care to our patients, and this partnership with Google Cloud is a significant step forward,” said Michael Hyder, M.D., MPH, Executive Director of the UMass Memorial Center for Digital Health Solutions and Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine. “By using data-driven insights to identify patients who would benefit from advanced cardiometabolic therapies, we aim to elevate the high standard of care we provide.”

“We are just scratching the surface in terms of the opportunities to apply AI and advanced analytics to complex medical challenges,” said Aashima Gupta, global director of Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud. “This partnership exemplifies the potential of technology and healthcare institutions working together to address complex medical challenges. We are honored to partner with UMass Memorial Health to support their critical work in the field of cardiometabolic health, and we expect this to serve as a model for healthcare innovation globally.”

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with 17,000 employees and 2,100 physicians. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Community Healthlink, and UMass Memorial Medical Group. We are the clinical partner of UMass Chan Medical School. For more information, visit www.ummhealth.org.

Contacts

Shelly Hazlett, UMass Memorial Health, Shelly.Hazlett@umassmemorial.org