UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Mark on Wi-Fi Smoke Detector

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the Wi-Fi Smoke Detector identified here bears an unauthorized UL Mark for the United States and Canada. The Wi-Fi Smoke Detector has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if the product complies with any safety requirements.









Name of Product: Wi-Fi Smoke Detector

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that the product be removed from service and be replaced with a UL Certified smoke detector.

Identification on the Product Labels: The “Jllom” brand Wi-Fi Smoke Detector bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada.

Location: Known to be distributed and sold by Jinlankeji Co. Ltd. under the “Jllom” brand and sold through e-commerce retailers, including Walmart.com.

