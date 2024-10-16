UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Mark on LED Illuminated Bathroom Mirrors

UL Solutions recommends that the mirrors be removed from service.









NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the LED illuminated bathroom mirrors identified here bear an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Model MA6804 (834-027) LED illuminated LED bathroom mirror

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Products: The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors bear an unauthorized UL Certification Mark and the following:

Name: LED illuminated bathroom mirror



Model: MA6804 (834-027)



Power: AC85-110V~50/60HZ / 40W



Output: 12V / 3A



IP44



HOMCOM



Made in China

Location: The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors bearing an unauthorized UL Certification Mark were known to be distributed by Aosom (www.aosom.com). They may also be available in other online and retail stores.

