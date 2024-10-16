Home Business Wire UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Mark on LED Illuminated Bathroom Mirrors
NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the LED illuminated bathroom mirrors identified here bear an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Model MA6804 (834-027) LED illuminated LED bathroom mirror

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Products: The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors bear an unauthorized UL Certification Mark and the following:

Name: LED illuminated bathroom mirror

Model: MA6804 (834-027)

Power: AC85-110V~50/60HZ / 40W

Output: 12V / 3A

IP44

HOMCOM

Made in China

Location: The LED illuminated bathroom mirrors bearing an unauthorized UL Certification Mark were known to be distributed by Aosom (www.aosom.com). They may also be available in other online and retail stores.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

