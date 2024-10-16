UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Mark on Combustible Gas Detectors

UL Solutions recommends that the detectors be discarded.









NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the combustible gas detectors identified below bear an unauthorized UL Mark. The combustible gas detectors have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if the product complies with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Techamor model Y302 plug-in Combustible Gas Detector

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that the detectors be discarded.

Identification on the Product Labels: The combustible gas detector bears an unauthorized UL Mark and the following:

Techamor Combustible Gas Detector



Model Y302



Applicable Gas: Methane and Propane



Input: 110-230V, 3W, Class II



Producer: Shenzhen Yeezhou Technology Co. Ltd.

Location: The products were sold on Amazon.com up until July 2024 and possibly other e-commerce sites.

