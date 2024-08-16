UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Mark on Battery Charger

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the battery charger identified here bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. The battery charger has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if the battery charger complies with any safety requirements.









Name of Product: FN 60V Battery Charger. Online retailers identify the product as a battery charger for Electric Scooters.

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Product: The battery charger bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark and the following:

FN 60V BATTERY CHARGER MODEL: DCSP672300 INPUT: AC100 – 240V 50/60Hz OUTPUT: DC67.2V 3.0A

Location: The products are known to have been distributed through Yongkang FeiNuo Trading Co. Ltd. / Yongkang Xincheng Gongmao Co., Ltd.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Contacts

Susan Nadeau



UL Solutions



Susan.Nadeau@ul.com