UL Solutions Warns of Potentially Hazardous Ethernet Cable

Name of Product: CATEGORY 6 CABLE, 23AWG BARE COPPER, BETWEEN 4 PAIRS, 550MHZ, CM, (250 FEET), WHITE

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface print on the cable states the following:



MEDIABRIDGE E224831 (UL) CM 4 PAIR 23AWG CAT6 RATED 550MHZ

Identification on the Box:



MEDIABRIDGE Premium Wiring Products



Model #: C6-250-WHI



Category 6 Cable



CM (IN WALL)

Additionally, the box bears a gold holographic UL label, the words ‘COMMUNICATIONS CABLE’ and a serial number (No. AFXXXXXXXX on the UL Label) as shown below:

COMMUNICATIONS CABLE



No. AFXXXXXXXX

Only those cable boxes with UL serial numbers ranging from AF16296592 – AF16296698 are affected by this notice (106 units).

Location: The products were sold in the United States and Canada through Amazon.com and possibly other e-commerce retailers.

Susan Nadeau



UL Solutions



Susan.Nadeau@ul.com