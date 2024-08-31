Home Business Wire UL Solutions Warns of Potentially Hazardous Ethernet Cable
NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the ethernet cable identified below may pose a potential fire hazard. The ethernet cable does not comply with the appropriate Safety Standards.




Name of Product: CATEGORY 6 CABLE, 23AWG BARE COPPER, BETWEEN 4 PAIRS, 550MHZ, CM, (250 FEET), WHITE

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface print on the cable states the following:

MEDIABRIDGE E224831 (UL) CM 4 PAIR 23AWG CAT6 RATED 550MHZ

Identification on the Box:

MEDIABRIDGE Premium Wiring Products

Model #: C6-250-WHI

Category 6 Cable

CM (IN WALL)

Additionally, the box bears a gold holographic UL label, the words ‘COMMUNICATIONS CABLE’ and a serial number (No. AFXXXXXXXX on the UL Label) as shown below:

COMMUNICATIONS CABLE

No. AFXXXXXXXX

Only those cable boxes with UL serial numbers ranging from AF16296592 – AF16296698 are affected by this notice (106 units).

Location: The products were sold in the United States and Canada through Amazon.com and possibly other e-commerce retailers.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Contacts

Susan Nadeau

UL Solutions

Susan.Nadeau@ul.com

