UL Solutions Publicly Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions Inc. (“UL Solutions”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.





The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

UL Solutions intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ULS.”

All shares of Class A common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by UL Standards & Engagement, a nonprofit organization that is currently the sole stockholder of UL Solutions. UL Solutions is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan (in alphabetical order) are acting as lead managing bookrunners with BofA Securities acting as a managing bookrunner. Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank are acting as additional bookrunners for the proposed offering. Baird, Raymond James, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, via fax: 212-902-9316, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future.

