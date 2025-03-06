UL Solutions Launches Testing in China to Detect Leaks of Next-Gen Refrigerants, Helping HVACR Manufacturers Meet New Regulations

Refrigerants with low global warming potential are more sustainable for the planet, but often more flammable than traditional HFCs. UL Solutions’ Zhongshan laboratory is addressing safety concerns with new testing capabilities.

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its new testing capabilities for low-global-warming-potential (LGWP) refrigerants at its Zhongshan, China, laboratory. This will help heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) manufacturers meet new regulations and transition to more sustainable refrigerants.

To address growing concerns about climate change, regulators, consumers and other stakeholders have increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants, released into the atmosphere. In response, the air conditioning and refrigeration industry has developed products using more sustainable refrigerants, complemented by detection systems and sensors to safeguard against refrigerant leaks.

“ Manufacturers in Greater China and the Asia Pacific region represent a significant portion of manufacturers supplying heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products to the North American market and other markets that adopt UL Standards,” said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. “ We are pleased to extend UL Solutions’ deep expertise in appliance, fire and life-safety technologies to our Zhongshan, China, laboratory. This investment provides a holistic solution for manufacturers to demonstrate product performance and meet requirements for refrigerant leak detection in pursuit of environmental sustainability goals.”

In response to flammability risks, UL Standards have been updated to establish new requirements regarding flammable refrigerant leak-detection systems. This includes A2L and A3 classifications of refrigerants. UL Solutions’ new testing capabilities in Zhongshan for flammable refrigerant detection systems and sensors are based on UL Standards1 for electrical heat pumps, air conditioners, dehumidifiers and other household items, as well as for commercial refrigerating appliances and ice makers.

The new custom testing capabilities include evaluating refrigerant sensor performance to achieve UL component recognition, which supports UL certification. UL Solutions can also evaluate the location and configuration of refrigerant leak-detection systems that incorporate refrigerant sensors. In addition, HVACR manufacturers can use test results to support product research and development activities.

As a global safety science leader with decades of experience in fire protection, UL Solutions is well-positioned to assist manufacturers in understanding fire science and bringing innovative products to market. Learn more about UL Solutions safety, performance and reliability testing for HVACR products and components at https://www.UL.com/services/flammable-refrigerants-testing-air-conditioning-and-refrigeration.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

1UL 60335-2-40, Household and Similar Electrical Appliances - Safety - Part 2-40: Particular Requirements for Electrical Heat Pumps, Air-Conditioners and Dehumidifiers, and UL 60335-2-89, Household and Similar Electrical Appliances - Safety - Part 2-89: Particular Requirements for Commercial Refrigerating Appliances and Ice-Makers with an Incorporated or Remote Refrigerant Unit or Motor-Compressor. UL Standards & Engagement, a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships and advocacy, published these UL Standards.

Media contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425