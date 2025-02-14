UL Solutions Announces Updates to Board of Directors

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the intended nomination of a new member to its board of directors and the future departure of two current members.

Director Frank Coyne will not be nominated for election at the company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders in accordance with the board’s director retirement policy. Director Lisa Lambert has notified the board that she will not stand for election at the annual meeting for personal reasons.

The board intends to nominate Vikram Kini, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Ingersoll Rand Inc., to stand for election at the annual meeting.

“After 16 years of service, we thank Frank Coyne for his dedication to the board’s mission and wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions. “We’re also grateful for Lisa Lambert’s much-valued contributions to the board and wish her the best of luck on the next endeavor. We look forward to welcoming Vik Kini and value his experience and expertise.”

Coyne joined the board in 2012 and served on the UL Research Institutes board of trustees from 2009 to 2017. He brought significant experience as a public company executive and as an executive in industries that are adjacent to UL Solutions.

Lambert has served on the board since June 2021, drawing on her significant corporate leadership experience and extensive technology and financial knowledge.

Kini has served since 2020 as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Prior to that, he joined Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. in 2011 as its director of financial planning and analysis, which merged with Ingersoll Rand’s Industrials business segment in 2020. He served as Gardner Denver’s vice president of investor relations and held other leadership roles, including vice president of financial planning and analysis, as well as vice president of the finance and industrials segment. Before joining Gardner Denver, Kini served in various financial roles with General Electric Company and SABIC, a multinational chemical manufacturing company.

With these changes, the board approved a reduction in the number of board members from 13 to 12, effective at the annual meeting.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth.

