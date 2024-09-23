UL Solutions Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Secondary Shares

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) (“UL Solutions”) today announced, in connection with its previously announced secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock sold by UL Standards & Engagement (the “selling stockholder”), the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,000,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholder at the public offering price of $49.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. UL Solutions did not offer any shares of its Class A common stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the additional shares. The sale of these additional shares closed today.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan (in alphabetical order) acted as lead managing bookrunners with BofA Securities acting as a managing bookrunner. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies acted as additional bookrunners for the offering. Baird, Houlihan Lokey, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Raymond James, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, AmeriVet Securities, Bancroft Capital, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Loop Capital Markets and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, via fax: 212-902-9316, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 5, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Contacts

Media:

Kathy Fieweger



Senior Vice President – Communications



Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com

312-852-5156

Investors:

Dan Scott / Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.



IR@ul.com