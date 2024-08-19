UKG Wins Global Payroll Industry’s Top Honor

Global Payroll Association names UKG Global Payroll Supplier of the Year for UKG One View solution

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, has earned top honors from the Global Payroll Association, claiming the 2024 Global Payroll Supplier of the Year title. The award is the culmination of a years-long effort and continuing innovation to help some of the biggest organizations in the world solve their most pressing problems in the complex global payroll process. The journey resulted in the creation of UKG One ViewTM, an entirely new multi-country payroll approach.





The Global Payroll Association is a leading organization supporting global payroll teams around the world through professional development, networking with world-class experts, and interactive trainings. The Global Payroll Awards recognize organizations, like UKG, that champion progress in the global payroll field, with 2024 featuring the most nominations the group has ever received.

“UKG addresses the multi-country payroll market with One View, leveraging its strong heritage of development and innovation, its people-centric vision, and its comprehensive and flexible offerings,” said Liz Rennie, director of HR and talent transformation at global analyst firm NelsonHall.

The launch of the UKG One View solution in 2023 expanded UKG’s long-time position as a leader in North American payroll to a global scale, allowing multi-national organizations to simplify payroll processes and deliver a better experience for all employees. Development of UKG One View began in 2016 and accelerated following UKG’s acquisition of Ireland-based Immedis last year.

“For many years, we saw how difficult it was for multi-country organizations to implement and manage global payroll. We knew there was a better way and took it upon ourselves to fully reimagine the approach to the market,” said Richard Limpkin, co-founder of Immedis and vice president of multi-country payroll solutions at UKG. “With added support through UKG’s culture of innovation, we have expanded critical teams in Ireland and Bulgaria, which has allowed us to accelerate both our current roadmap and future research and development.”

With a first-of-its-kind approach, the UKG One View solution created an entirely new category for multi-national organizations frustrated by the clunky, vendor-centric global payroll model and provides a customer-first approach that offers:

Patent-pending perpetual validation technology, which helps identify potential errors before payroll is run, enhancing accuracy and compliance, no matter where an employee lives;

Hybrid solution deployment that can be live in as little as five weeks, allowing organizations to retain their preferred in-country providers if they choose;

Uniform, “single-pane view” that creates one global operational standard around the world, simplifying benchmarks and strengthening in-country provider accountability; and

The opportunity to provide employees with one simplified AI-powered experience that starts with employee scheduling and ends with payroll fundings.

“We are laser focused on making the most complex workforce processes as simple as possible so that organizations can keep their people at the center of work,” said Hugo Sarrazin, president, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “No matter the industry, geography, or complexity, UKG solutions are designed to give every organization the opportunity to be a great place to work for all.”

