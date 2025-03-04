UKG: Trends in A.I., Flu Season, and the Economy Headline Next Labor Market Briefing

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG:

Summary: The UKG Labor Market Briefing for March will take place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will explore new workforce data research into whether several trends — including A.I. utilization, flu season, and ongoing economic headwinds — are impacting U.S. businesses. The briefing will also review variations in shift work across a sample of more than 6.2 million employees, which UKG has analyzed and publicly reported on monthly since 2020. All business size segments, as well as the energy, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, public sector governments and agencies, retail/food service/hospitality, and services and distribution sectors will be reviewed. Commentary: Edward Hearn, Ph.D., Lead Labor Economist, UKG “February’s shift work reading marks the highest growth in working activity of the past six months. However, souring consumer sentiment and continually declining hiring rates do not bode well for future growth.” Learn More: Register to attend the UKG Labor Market Briefing series, where UKG explores trends across industries, size segments, and regions. The next briefing is tomorrow, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Significance: The UKG Workforce Activity Report analyzes trends in shift work at U.S. businesses through a weekly sample of more than 6.2 million workers. The report delivers insights to CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CHROs, and other business leaders that require a dynamic view of the labor market. Upcoming publication schedule: Workforce Activity Report for March 2025: April 1, 2025

Workforce Activity Report for April 2025: April 29, 2025

Workforce Activity Report for May 2025: June 3, 2025

