UKG Ready Wows Tens of Thousands of Small to Mid-sized Businesses

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, will showcase the all-in-one UKG Ready® HR suite during SHRM 2024, taking place in Chicago, Illinois from June 23-26. Tens of thousands of small and mid-sized organizations — especially those where HR leaders wear multiple hats — currently use UKG Ready to support employees and streamline day-to-day tasks while scaling their businesses.





“One of my favorite things about UKG Ready is that we get to decide how it works for our organization,” said LaShawna Harrison, senior payroll specialist at Purple Wave Auction, a rapidly-growing, online-only equipment auction marketplace with 250 employees that reduced payroll processing time by 75% with the UKG Ready solution. “I couldn’t manage our workforce, our new hires, our growth, or our employees’ learning without UKG. UKG Ready is helping grow our business giving us the feedback from the employees we need to keep making it better for them.”

Designed to be intuitive and easy-to-use, the UKG Ready suite empowers smaller HR teams to maximize efficiencies, support compliance, and grow their businesses. By streamlining HR management, payroll, time tracking, and workforce management, UKG Ready helps HR professionals create a strong business foundation while providing a user experience specifically designed for the frontline workforce.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to partner with UKG,” said Christine Carr, VP of human resources at Yoga Joint, which has grown from one location to employing 170 people across eight locations. “Great companies start with a great foundation, which includes exceptional technology, and UKG Ready does the heavy lifting for us when it comes to recruiting, onboarding, benefits, time, and attendance.”

The UKG Ready suite recently earned four TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, which are based directly on end-user feedback, for its ability to automate complex tasks that allow lean teams to be more efficient and create better employee experiences.

“UKG provides so much more than efficiency. There is a life benefit for our people by giving them access to the information they need, when they need it, whether it’s understanding their paycheck or having benefits information on their phone while at the pharmacy,” said Lisa Leslie, benefit & HRIS administrator at Hydro-Gear, a world leader in the design and manufacture of precision drive solutions that transformed its paper-based processes with the UKG Ready HR suite. “UKG is so easy and simple to use, and it’s been a great benefit to have everything — HR, payroll, time management, recruiting, and benefits — all in one suite.”

To help small and mid-sized businesses succeed more quickly, the UKG Ready BoostTM service delivers an accelerated launch timeline while on-demand support from HR and payroll experts help organizations as they navigate critical processes. The UKG CommunityTM also gives customers the ability to grow their expertise, learn from each other, and expand professional networks.

“To be competitive, attract and retain top talent, and grow the business, smaller teams need efficient technology that creates short- and long-term success,” said Chris Kiklas, vice president of UKG Ready product management at UKG. “By working with customers to understand their challenges and what they need to solve them, we’re developing intuitive, efficient, easy to use technology that empowers them to succeed, which is our highest priority.”

To learn more about the UKG Ready suite, interested HR professionals can explore a special interactive experience or book a meeting with UKG at booth #1225 on June 23-26 at SHRM 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

