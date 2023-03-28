UKG Ranked Top Overall in HCM for Second Consecutive Year

Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2023 features UKG Pro as overall Leader for large organizations; UKG Ready named Leader for smaller HR teams

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, received the top overall ranking from Nucleus Research in the HCM Technology Value Matrix 2023, an annual, comprehensive evaluation of the human capital management (HCM) industry that analyzes how solution providers meet the needs of customers today while also helping them prepare for the future. Nucleus Research is a leading, independent global provider of return-on-investment-focused technology research and advisory services.

This is the second consecutive year UKG has earned the top overall spot in the Nucleus report, with UKG Pro leading in both usability and functionality. For the third year in a row, UKG is the only provider with two HCM suite experiences in the Leader quadrant, with UKG Ready also being positioned strongly in the report.

“UKG has become a single source of truth for our HR and people operations. The company’s people-first approach also really resonates because we, too, believe that if you take care of employees, they’ll take care of the business,” said Hyunna Coelho, chief administrative officer at Merz Aesthetics. “UKG is the foundation of our HR function. We’re a global organization, and UKG scales with us as we grow.”

In its report, Nucleus credits UKG for recent innovations in its UKG Pro HCM suite that enhance the employee experience and productivity, including:

UKG Talk , a frontline employee communication and collaboration tool ;

, a frontline employee communication and ; UKG Strategic Workforce Planning , which extends schedule forecasting and capacity planning two years into the future; and

, which extends schedule forecasting and capacity planning two years into the future; and Smart Pay Analytics, an AI-model for payroll-error prevention.

Organizations with smaller HR teams also benefit from intuitive experiences and proactive recommendations through the UKG Ready HCM suite, with the Nucleus report highlighting:

Predict-My-Pay, which enables people to calculate pay and earnings based off scheduling scenarios;

UKG Ready Benefits Center , an entirely new offering to more easily plan, set up, and administer benefits with an engaging, mobile-friendly experience; and

, an entirely new offering to more easily plan, set up, and administer benefits with an engaging, mobile-friendly experience; and UKG Ready People Insights, enhanced with in-depth compensation benchmarking to support fairness and equity.

“UKG provides so much more than efficiency. There is a life benefit for our people by giving them access to the information they need, when they need it, whether it’s understanding their paycheck or having access to benefits information on their phone while at the pharmacy,” said Lisa Leslie, benefit/HRIS administrator at Hydro-Gear. “UKG is so easy and simple to use, and it’s been a great benefit to have everything — HR, payroll, time management, recruiting, and benefits — all in one suite.”

To help people achieve more in their flow of work, UKG recently introduced FleX by UKG. FleX uses behavior-focused AI to anticipate employee needs and features an open architecture to help businesses continually benefit from emerging applications. Developer tools and services allow for third-party automation so customers can tailor workflows and processes, evolving in real time with their people. The addition of Great Place To Work to the UKG family is helping organizations boost engagement and belonging to drive retention and performance, with the forthcoming UKG Great Place To Work Hub expected to be available later this year.

“UKG is the overall Leader in our report for the second consecutive year based on the value it is able to deliver to customers today, as well as the company’s commitment to innovation as evidenced by recent efforts with Great Place To Work and the FleX platform, among many other enhancements,” said Evelyn McMullen, research director at Nucleus Research. “With economic uncertainty on the horizon, full-suite providers must double down on investments to ensure their customers can support people and operations.”

“With more than $625 million invested in research and development in the last fiscal year, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower people with purpose and autonomy while helping organizations optimize teamwork and productivity,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “Operational excellence helps organizations be both agile and adaptable so they can care for their people and grow their business throughout all types of change.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

