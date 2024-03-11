UKG Puts Great Workplaces, Innovation Centerstage at HIMSS 2024

AI-powered UKG HCM suites help healthcare organizations build thriving workforces to better care for patients

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, is showcasing its AI-powered HCM suites this week at HIMSS 2024, presented by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. Utilized by thousands of hospitals, health systems, and healthcare organizations across the care continuum, UKG delivers technology that helps create great places to work with highly engaged workforces dedicated to delivering better patient outcomes.





“Our goal is to care for our patients and our community. To do that, we have to take care of our people first, and that’s where UKG comes in,” said Amanda Lopes-Edson, manager of shared services at Hartford HealthCare. “UKG lets us meet our people where they are — whether that’s bedside caring for our patients or at home with their families — with innovative technology that’s easily accessible and available at their fingertips.”

UKG HCM suites are built with AI trained on the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data, including decades of proprietary Great Place To Work® research, benchmarks, and best practices. UKG Bryte, an AI sidekick, helps organizations shine a light on important insights that support great workplaces while providing proactive, personalized, and conversational experiences that keep people at the center of decisions.

“Our staff is only getting busier. They’re being asked to do more, and we need to make it as easy as possible for them to focus on patients,” said Edmund Siy, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Hunterdon Health, a Great Place To Work® Certified™ health system that is enhancing its UKG technology to include both HCM and workforce management. “UKG Pro will help us be inclusive of all employees, including those who may need more selective hours, want more flexibility, or who don’t want to work full time. It will empower them with options that work best for them while helping us fill gaps and ensure proper patient coverage.”

A Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites and The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management Q2 2023 reports, UKG continues to invest in its products and the healthcare industry to deliver a highly differentiated HCM suite experience that includes:

UKG EZCall , to support smarter physician staffing decisions in less time through automated scheduling that creates fair, flexible physician workloads;

, to support smarter physician staffing decisions in less time through automated scheduling that creates fair, flexible physician workloads; UKG Clinical Scheduling Extensions , enabling the equitable distribution of workloads and balanced patient-to-staff ratios to support increased patient and employee satisfaction;

, enabling the equitable distribution of workloads and balanced patient-to-staff ratios to support increased patient and employee satisfaction; UKG Great Place To Work Hub , an industry-first solution to help build cultures of trust and belonging that drive business success by understanding engagement and performance drivers;

, an industry-first solution to help build cultures of trust and belonging that drive business success by understanding engagement and performance drivers; UKG Talk , giving frontline employees a way to communicate, collaborate, and connect, regardless of shift times or locations, fostering a stronger sense of belonging through information sharing; and

, giving frontline employees a way to communicate, collaborate, and connect, regardless of shift times or locations, fostering a stronger sense of belonging through information sharing; and UKG Wallet, supporting people with earned wage access and financial wellness.

“Our people and patients mean everything to us. It’s important to empower our employees with innovative technology like UKG that makes their lives easier so they can focus on providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare,” said Genia Odom, director of workforce planning and payroll at East Alabama Health. “UKG gives our frontline staff the flexibility they deserve to balance the demands of their work and personal lives while helping us save time and money by identifying areas where we can be more efficient.”

“At our practice, our mission is to provide exceptional patient care in a well-coordinated manner,” said Marisa Henry, HR business partner at EmergeOrtho. “Working with UKG has allowed us to bring this mission internally so that we can offer greater care to our employees — our most vital resource in serving our patients and our community.”

