UKG Partners of the Year Award Winners to Gather at UKG Aspire 2024

Key Points





100 UKG partners, including award winners, will participate at UKG Aspire

Annual conference brings together thousands of organizations to collaborate, learn, and grow the business success of great workplaces

UKG ecosystem of 350 technology and services partners simplify employee experiences

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With one of the largest and most collaborative human capital management (HCM) partner ecosystems, UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced the winners of the UKG Partner Network Awards. This annual recognition honors UKG technology and services partners that extend the UKG mission of providing great workplace experiences that drive business success through technology built for all.

“Today’s companies are looking to use data to make decisions, enhance productivity, build trust through flexible and accurate pay and compliance processes, and strengthen their culture, all of which are markers of great workplaces,” said Patrick Lannon, vice president of global alliances at UKG. “The recipients of this year’s UKG Partner Network Awards are helping us deliver exceptional employee experiences and cure common workforce pain points to make work easier for all people.”

The UKG 2024 Technology and Services Partner of the Year honors include:

The Innovator of the Year Award, recognizing partners that showcase innovative technology, creative solutions, strategic planning, and execution for joint customers. Technology Partner Recipient : Aquera (booth #40 at Aspire), offers an award-winning integration & analytics platform that delivers out-of-the-box automation and analytics for the HR, IT, and finance processes surrounding UKG. Services Partner Recipient : Mercer (booth #61) provides HR transformation and implementation services to drive digital strategies and empower workforces.

recognizing partners that showcase innovative technology, creative solutions, strategic planning, and execution for joint customers. The Collaborator of the Year Award, recognizing partners that work in lockstep with UKG to create forward-thinking programs, solutions, and resources to drive customer engagement, increase retention, and provide a best-in-class experience. Technology Partner Recipient : HRSoft (booth #82) provides cloud -based compensation management software designed to automate the full compensation process. Services Partner Recipient : Axsium Group (booth #50) equips organizations with the tools and expertise needed to implement, manage, and optimize UKG solutions to drive success.

recognizing partners that work in lockstep with UKG to create forward-thinking programs, solutions, and resources to drive customer engagement, increase retention, and provide a best-in-class experience. The Influencer of the Year Award, recognizing partners that consistently succeed in closing joint business with UKG, positively impacting the business success of each involved party. Technology Partner Recipient : Passport (booth #42) solves complex, industry-specific requirements for field service, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, and hospitality organizations. Services Partner Recipient : Mosaic Consulting Group (booth #88) provides product implementation, optimization, managed services, and support exclusively for UKG solutions.

recognizing partners that consistently succeed in joint business with UKG, positively impacting the business success of each involved party. The White Glove Partner of the Year Award, recognizing partners that embody the UKG mission and its “Partner for Life” mentality to provide unwavering customer service. Technology Partner Recipient : Points North’s software simplifies prevailing wage compliance by managing rates, automating calculations, and generating reports for companies with government projects. Services Partner Recipient : Simms & Associates (booth #64) provides global consulting and implementation services to help maximize the ROI of workforce and HCM initiatives.

recognizing partners that embody the UKG mission and its mentality to provide unwavering customer service. The Partner of the Year Award, recognizing partners that embody the qualities of Innovators, Collaborators, Influencers, and White Glove Partners combined. Technology Partner Recipient : HireRight (exhibiting with UKG Screen) powers UKG Screen and provides a suite of global screening offerings to empower employers to make smarter hiring decisions. Services Partner Recipients : Global Systems Integrator : Accenture (booth #1) works side-by-side with large, global organizations to achieve true frontline workforce transformation for long-term value. Regional Systems Integrator : Ascend (booth #67), a UKG exclusive partner, offers comprehensive UKG Pro, UKG WFM, and UKG Ready implementation services for mid-market and enterprise businesses.

recognizing partners that embody the qualities of Innovators, Collaborators, Influencers, and White Glove Partners combined. The UKG-Raven Intelligence Award for Customer Project Success Award, recognizing the partner with the highest overall review score in the following areas: overall partner and project satisfaction rating service delivery metrics, and volume of reviews and consistency over time. Services Partner Recipient : Sability (booth #68), a UKG exclusive services partner, offers full lifecycle services and Managed Services for all UKG HCM and workforce management solutions and services.

recognizing the partner with the highest overall review score in the following areas: overall partner and project satisfaction rating service delivery metrics, and volume of reviews and consistency over time. The UKG-G2 Happy Customers Award, based on the partner’s overall Satisfaction, Market Presence, and Best Software review scores provided by G2, a leading, trusted peer-to-peer customer review research platform. Technology Partner Recipient : Relias provides workforce enablement solutions for 12,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive outcomes.

based on the partner’s overall Satisfaction, Market Presence, and Best Software review scores provided by G2, a leading, trusted peer-to-peer customer review research platform.

UKG customers will have the opportunity to network with 100 partners at UKG Aspire from November 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three-day experience empowers customers and partners to collaborate on people-centric trends and best practices that drive business success, with a specific focus on the technologies, solutions, and services partners provide to create great workplaces.

Follow this link to learn more about the UKG partner ecosystem and the difference partners are making for customers.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2024 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Contacts

UKG Contact:

media@ukg.com