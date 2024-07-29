UKG Names Jennifer Morgan as Chief Executive Officer

Former SAP Co-CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation at Category-Leading HR Technology Provider

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced that enterprise software industry leader and former Co-Chief Executive Officer of SAP Jennifer Morgan has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of UKG. Morgan succeeds Chris Todd, who has served as CEO since 2022 and is stepping down after 17 years with the company.









“Jen is a leader in the enterprise software industry with standout operational expertise and deep experience at leading world-class, global organizations. We are thrilled to welcome her as CEO of UKG,” said Aron Ain, executive chair of the Board of Directors. “Her industry insight and understanding of our customers coupled with her strategic vision and people-focused leadership will propel the company forward as we build on UKG’s success delivering essential HCM solutions and enter the next level of rapid growth and scale. The Board and I are confident Jen will empower our teams around the world to drive further value for our customers, our partners, and our people through continuous evolution, innovation, and leadership.”

Morgan formerly served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of SAP, becoming the first female CEO of a company on the DAX index, and was a member of the company’s executive board from 2017 to 2020. Throughout her more than 16-year tenure at SAP, she oversaw many of its most impactful strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Portfolio Operations at Blackstone, where she led a team of operators and partnered with CEOs and leadership teams to help accelerate growth and create value for the firm’s portfolio companies. Blackstone is a significant investor in UKG, and Morgan has also been a member of the UKG Board of Directors since 2021. She has been globally recognized for her outstanding leadership and results, including being named one of the Most Powerful Women in Business by Fortune, one of the Most Powerful Women in the World and Technology by Forbes, and receiving a Great Place to Work CEO For All Leadership Award.

“UKG stands apart as a category creator redefining what’s possible for improving employee experiences at scale, and I have long admired the company’s culture-first solutions, world-class team and conviction in people as the true drivers of companies’ success,” said Morgan. “I see tremendous opportunity for UKG to continue to reshape how companies achieve their talent and culture objectives through HR, talent, payroll, and workforce management solutions that exceed customers’ current and future technology needs. I am grateful to Chris for his leadership and honored to work with the remarkable UKG team to continue innovating, inspiring organizations to be great places to work, and accelerating the company’s momentum to achieve its full potential in this next chapter.”

“I want to sincerely thank Chris for his leadership and support in laying the foundation for UKG’s next phase of growth and execution. Over the past 17 years, including the last two as CEO, his contributions include leading the successful integration of Kronos and Ultimate Software and establishing UKG as one of the largest privately held software companies in the world,” Ain added.

“It has been a privilege to serve as UKG’s CEO and help deliver value for over 80,000 organizations worldwide,” said Todd. “The UKG team shares an uncompromising commitment to championing great workplaces, and I know that under Jen’s leadership, the company will be well positioned to capitalize on new, exciting opportunities globally.”

