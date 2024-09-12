UKG Launches Global Operations Hub in Ireland

With a focus on cybersecurity talent, UKG to more than double Irish workforce

KILKENNY, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions and the largest U.S.-based private software company in the world, today announced the establishment of its newest Global Operations Hub in Kilkenny, Ireland. In partnership with the Irish government through IDA Ireland, a government agency under Ireland’s Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, UKG plans to hire approximately 200 new roles in the country, with a focus on cybersecurity, but also including customer success, research and development, and professional services.

‘’I am delighted to join with UKG today to welcome the launch of their newest Global Operations Hub in Kilkenny,” said An Taoiseach Simon Harris, head of the Irish government. “This announcement will see the creation of 200 new jobs, adding to Kilkenny’s growing success as a home to leading technology companies. Today’s announcement is also a testament to the considerable talent and skills we have available in Ireland. I look forward to seeing the benefits UKG’s investment will bring to Kilkenny and the wider South East Region in the years ahead.’’









Located in southeastern Ireland, the historic city of Kilkenny is a thriving technology hub that specializes in cybersecurity and has a strong mix of innovative startups and global technology providers. UKG has operated in Kilkenny since the 2023 acquisition of multi-country payroll technology provider Immedis, which resulted in the launch of the UKG One View™ solution.

“We’re on a mission to give every organization the opportunity to become a great place to work through technology built for all, and Kilkenny’s vibrant technology community will provide key talent to help us achieve this goal,” said Hugo Sarrazin, president, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “With more than 80,000 customers located around the world, our Irish team joins a robust security and network operations group that plays a vital role in safeguarding our solutions.”

‘’I’m delighted that UKG, which is widely respected for driving innovation, has chosen Kilkenny, which is home to some of the best cybersecurity talent,” said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “Creating high value job opportunities in regional locations like Kilkenny is one of IDA’s key strategic pillars. UKG’s plan to create 200 jobs in the region is a testament to the strength of our technology community within Ireland’s regions.”

Recently named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 by Fast Company, UKG is ranked third in the world among large companies in Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT and was named 2024 Global Payroll Supplier of the Year by the Global Payroll Association. UKG solutions, including the UKG Pro® suite and the UKG Ready® suite, are regularly ranked as a Leader or #1 in key HCM industry reports and peer review sites, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites and The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management Q2 2023 report.

“With an incredible company culture and a commitment to transforming work for millions of people, UKG is a sought-after employer all over the world,” said Richard Limpkin, Immedis co-founder and group vice president of multi-country payroll solutions at UKG. “In just a year, we’ve raised the bar for technology providers in Ireland and are proud to partner with the Irish government to anchor Kilkenny’s thriving technology sector for years to come.”

As part of its growing presence in the region, UKG is a top sponsor of the Cyber Ireland National Conference, taking place September 26th in Kilkenny. Mustapha Kebbeh, chief security officer at UKG, will be a featured speaker on the topic of addressing global cybersecurity through public-private partnerships.

Further expansion into the Ireland market follows the addition of Global Innovation Hubs in both Bulgaria and Uruguay, which support the development of award-winning UKG solutions and strategic products. UKG also maintains Innovation Hubs in Canada, India, and the U.S., where it hosts dual headquarters in Lowell, Massachusetts and Weston, Florida.

