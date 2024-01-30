UKG: January Workforce Activity Slows — But There’s More to the Story

Live labor market briefing January 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET to analyze frontline workforce trends across industries, business-size segments

Summary: Workforce activity declined 2.4% in January, turning the broader labor market trend toward neutral, after several months of relatively consistent stagnation — but there’s more to the story on what’s driving the slowdown in shift work, according to the January 2024 Workforce Activity Report published by UKG. UKG will discuss current and future potential trends shaping the frontline economy on January 30, at 10:00 a.m. ET, including: What outside factors likely caused January’s drop in shift work;

How U.S. employment levels are affecting workforce activity;

Which sectors felt the greatest impacts in January; and

What to expect from Friday’s jobs report. Register to attend the live briefing. Significance: The UKG Workforce Activity Report is a high-frequency index analyzing shift work trends from 4.3 million people across more than 35,000 U.S. businesses to understand the economy. Reports are published and briefings are held each Tuesday prior to the publication of the BLS Employment Situation Report. Upcoming publication schedule: February 2024 Workforce Activity Report: March 5, 2024

March 2024 Workforce Activity Report: April 2, 2024

April 2024 Workforce Activity Report: April 30, 2024

