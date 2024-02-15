UKG Earns Spot on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers List Once Again

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2024. This recognition for UKG reinforces its reputation as an exceptional employer, highlighting its mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through technology built for all.





This honor follows a string of recent recognition for UKG and its culture, including a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year and being named to Newsweek’s Great Workplace for Diversity for the second consecutive year.

“This achievement is a shared triumph, celebrating the collective efforts and dedication of our U Krewers and their unwavering support for our customers,” said Pat Wadors, chief people officer at UKG. “Our commitment to helping create great workplace cultures for all remains at the core of everything we do. We’re always actively looking for ways to continually improve UKG, from our culture to our products to our services. This recognition from Forbes reinforces our confidence that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The survey, conducted by Forbes and Statista, asked U.S. employees to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal and public. This achievement for UKG reflects its dedication to creating a culture of trust, innovation, and growth for its more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

Cultivating a Community of Care with Extraordinary Benefits for Every Employee’s Journey



Rooted in the organization’s core values — United, Kind, and Growing — is a strong commitment to empowering organizations and improving the world of work for employees in every role. UKG emphasizes a people-centric methodology in the development of HCM technology just as it does when consistently enhancing its benefits, policies, and programs to meet the needs of its diverse workforce.

Demonstrating a steadfast dedication to supporting employees throughout every stage of their professional journeys and personal lives, UKG offers an outstanding global benefits program. This program includes fully covered healthcare premiums for the majority of employees worldwide, encompassing medical, dental, and vision for spouses, domestic partners, and dependents. The coverage extends to include infertility treatments, gender affirmation surgery, and surrogacy reimbursement, where permissible. In addition, in the U.S. and Canada, UKG provides a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on employee retirement-fund contributions, with similar retirement-matching programs offered globally.

In a recent initiative, UKG introduced ‘U Choose,’ a globally equitable benefits program, providing employees with up to $1,400 annually that can be utilized for over 150 diverse expenses, ranging from childcare and kids’ extracurriculars to pet care, personal wellness, or various lifestyle activities.

UKG also actively promotes connectivity and networking through its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), consisting of U Krewers who identify with specific communities and their supportive allies. These groups unite their voices to foster innovation, create business opportunities, and cultivate inspiring leadership. With nine inclusive groups accessible to all 15,000 employees globally, UKG provides a supportive environment for a diverse range of individuals, including working parents, caregivers, cancer patients, women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

[Read more about ERGs at UKG, as well as a Wall Street Journal article detailing a U Krewer’s experience as a caregiver and the support she received from UKG and its ERGs.]

Understanding that the DEI&B journey is ongoing, UKG collaborates with other leading global companies through “The Great Transformation,” a three-year research initiative led by Great Place To Work using technology to measure and improve DEI&B and social impact outcomes. This commitment involves targeted, data-backed pilot initiatives aimed at unlocking the full potential of all employees and fostering organizational productivity, agility, resilience, and innovation.

