UKG Earns 100% on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Top score solidifies UKG as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third consecutive year, UKG has earned a top score of 100% on the Disability:IN Disability Equality Index (DEI). The score renews the company’s status as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, a designation exemplified through its inclusive workplace culture, business practices, and HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions made accessible for all people.





Now in its eighth year, the DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to continuously advance disability inclusion and equality. Top-scoring businesses like UKG are recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN.

UKG continues to prioritize disability inclusion on a global scale as part of its investment in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) and social impact commitments, impacting more than 15,000 U Krewers worldwide, as well as the tens of millions of people who use UKG solutions at work every day. Implementing accessibility throughout its products and company culture, UKG:

Includes people with disabilities in its user research and design processes;

Integrates accessibility into its procurement practices;

Appoints accessibility leads throughout the organization and provides continual accessibility training for U Krewers;

Proactively recruits talent with disabilities;

Fosters greater understanding and inclusion of all abilities in the workplace through its Unified Belonging, Equity, and Impact Foundational Learning Program and employee resource groups (ERGs) ;

and ; Supports nonprofits around the world that are making an impact in the lives of people with disabilities; and

Continually strives to improve UKG offices and enhance enterprise-wide access to support an inclusive work environment for all.

Among nine UKG ERGs open to all U Krewers is ADAPT (Accessibility and Disability Allies Partner Together), which serves to raise awareness of different abilities. With 1,500 community members, including allies, ADAPT is dedicated to fostering community and belonging, deepening the company’s disability inclusion strategies, and driving accessible innovation. In addition to ADAPT, UKG has an internal Accessibility Guild that provides a space to learn more about accessibility, how UKG is advancing the inclusivity and accessibility of its product suite, and how U Krewers can apply accessibility practices to their own work.

UKG also has an Accessibility Team that provides both one-on-one support and training for various UKG product teams, as well as evaluations to measure the level of accessibility in its solutions. This includes an internal framework and measuring tool to evaluate maturity, so UKG can identify opportunities for continuous improvement and growth.

Outside of its company culture and products, UKG supports adaptive athletes like Dan Cnossen — a seven-time Paralympic medalist and U.S. veteran who serves as a UKG Ambassador — as well as actively participates in the Special Olympics.

“Scoring 100% on the Disability Equality Index recognizes the critical work UKG is doing to steadily build an ecosystem of equity where every one of our U Krewers feels like they belong and is provided with equal opportunities to thrive at work and in their communities. But that’s just half of it — because UKG designs HCM technology for all people and all abilities, we are constantly thinking about disability inclusion and accessibility at every stage of product development, too,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, equity, and impact officer at UKG. “This honor validates our fierce commitment to not only cultivating a culture of belonging, equity, and impact for all U Krewers, but also our mission to enable progress and societal impact through UKG products, helping companies everywhere become great places to work.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. One of the world's leading HCM cloud companies today, UKG and our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 80,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work.

