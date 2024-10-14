UK Startup Mission Zero Technologies Begins Delivery of Direct Air Capture Plant in Canada

The first-of-a-kind system, owned and operated by carbon removal project developer Deep Sky, is validating Mission Zero Technologies’ DAC technology ahead of plans to eventually build a commercial facility that aims to remove up to one million tons of CO 2 annually

annually MZT’s first international project and third system to be delivered within a year builds on two UK plants enabling sustainable aviation fuel and carbon-negative building materials made from atmospheric carbon dioxide

This system boosts MZT’s database of real-world performance data spanning different use cases, industrial environments, and climates, ensuring greater financial confidence and speedier technological optimisation

LONDON & ALBERTA, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mission Zero Technologies (or ‘MZT’), the startup behind the UK’s first commercial direct air capture (DAC) plant, begin the process of deployment with the delivery and installation of its third modular system at partner Deep Sky’s carbon removal innovation and commercialisation centre, Deep Sky Labs, in Innisfail, Alberta, Canada.









Powered by renewable solar energy, Deep Sky will use MZT’s electrochemical system to efficiently recover atmospheric carbon dioxide for permanent storage underground. This project is an important milestone – for both the DAC and carbon removal industries, and for the global fight against the climate crisis more broadly.

As owner and operator of the project, Deep Sky will validate some of the most promising DAC innovators on site, including MZT’s system, which is capable of recovering up to 250 tonnes of CO 2 each year. Deep Sky as a whole aims to remove between 100,000 and one million tonnes annually once the project moves from scale-up pilot to fully operational plant.

Mission Zero Technologies’ approach centres around a modular, platform system harnessing existing mature technologies and supply chains, allowing for reliability and scalability – anywhere and for any industry. This approach underscores both the deployability of MZT’s tech and the company’s ability to quickly scale commercial DAC – with the system for Deep Sky progressing from contract to delivery and installation in just 12 months.

To support green skills and local economies, and strengthen supply chain sustainability, each of MZT’s first-of-a-kind systems have strategically sourced components through different suppliers – supporting local economies and suppliers without impacting cost, performance, or speed to market.

Deep Sky is MZT’s first international installation and third overall. As the first plant to operate in sub-zero temperatures, this deployment further enriches the startup’s growing database of real-world performance data of its tech, gathered in diverse climates and industrial contexts. Accessing reproducible in-the-field data is essential for rapid optimisation, shown by the over 60% reduction in levelised cost of this system compared to Mission Zero’s first deployment in Sheffield, UK in December 2023. It’s also key to proving viability and securing the project financing and future investment needed to scale.

Dr Nicholas Chadwick, co-founder and CEO of Mission Zero Technologies, comments: “Deep Sky Labs, as a project validating some of the best startups in the DAC industry, is a vital milestone for the carbon removal industry. It will show that DAC tech, when done effectively, is commercially viable and an essential tool in our fight against the climate crisis.

“This will be Mission Zero’s third installation – providing more proof that a modular design, using proven components and established supply chains, is the best approach for delivering impactful climate technologies at pace. Once operational, this system will add to the huge amount of operational data we are collecting – which is vital for rapidly optimising our solutions, and proving to investors and policymakers that they work.”

About Mission Zero

Based in London, UK, Mission Zero Technologies is reinventing carbon for a thriving planet. Since 2020, the team has rapidly pioneered high-efficiency Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology to remove historic CO₂ emissions from the atmosphere, anywhere, at any scale. Supported by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the XPRIZE Foundation, Stripe, and the UK Government, Mission Zero has moved a brand new climate technology from lab to live commercial plant in under three years to rapidly empower carbon removal and utilisation pathways. Follow their mission at www.missionzero.tech.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world’s first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $75M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, BMO, National Bank of Canada, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com.

