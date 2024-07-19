UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey 2024: Mobile Subscriber Satisfaction, Roaming Experience and Attitudes to Additional Products and Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey: 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The new UK Mobile Operator Consumer Satisfaction Survey research suite provides primary data and an in-depth written assessment of subscriber opinions towards leading mobile operators in the UK. It assesses subscriber attitudes to standard operator services, such as messaging, voice calls, and data services, the use of operator services whilst travelling abroad and subscriber attitudes and future consumer spending towards value-added services for bundled subscriptions.

Additionally, this customer experience survey report provides key strategic recommendations for leading mobile operators and industry stakeholders, including connectivity vendors and network providers, on existing subscriber satisfaction, roaming behaviour and future service use.

Readers will gain a competitive advantage with the comprehensive survey data and expert analysis of mobile sector operators and their services. The telecommunications companies study thoroughly evaluates user opinions; analysing essential trends and attitudes of services within the industry. With the strategic recommendations, service providers can enhance customer satisfaction and make informed decisions in the UK market. Furthermore, we offer access to the comprehensive survey dataset; allowing for in-depth, customised analysis to meet your specific business objectives.

This mobile industry customer service satisfaction suite includes a data deliverable that reports the opinions of mobile subscribers in the UK across several cross-tabulations for independent variables, including age, gender, area of residence, and mobile operator. It also includes a key strategy and trends document which structures these survey responses into three distinct market themes:

Mobile Subscriber Satisfaction

Mobile Subscriber Roaming Experience

Mobile Subscriber Attitudes to Additional Products and Services

This mobile customer satisfaction suite provides a critical tool for understanding the key dynamics of this highly competitive market; allowing telecom service providers to shape future strategies effectively within the UK market.

Key Features

Market Overview: Evaluation of the dynamics of the UK telecoms market; providing key takeaways and an executive summary on subscriber attitudes towards their mobile operator services, including overall satisfaction, roaming services, and willingness to adopt additional mobile network operator services.

Mobile Subscriber Overall Satisfaction: An assessment of mobile operator services and their influence on customer satisfaction scores towards several operator services, including messaging, voice and data, as well as an evaluation of brand reputation for eight leading mobile operators in the UK. Key player analysis, via the Competitor Leaderboard and accompanying vendor profiles, are used to rank the quality of service of mobile operators, including:

EE

giffgaff

iD Mobile

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Mobile Subscriber Roaming Satisfaction: An analysis of subscriber opinions on the performance and availability of a number of roaming services in the telecommunications sector, a critical assessment of the key use cases leveraged by subscribers when travelling abroad, and an evaluation on the current and future subscriber attitudes towards a number of roaming initiatives including travel SIMs and eSIMs.

Subscriber Opinions on Additional Operator Products and Services: An inspection into the value-added services that can be provided by mobile operators, facilitated by a number of technologies such as carrier billing and super bundling. This analysis includes a range of splits for subscriber demographics to provide bespoke recommendations on the most efficient method of return on investment for mobile operators in the UK.

Data & Interactive Forecast

The accompanying Excel comparative analysis includes all survey questions, responses and demographic breakdown in cross-tabulations for independent variables including:

Age

Area of Residence

Gender

Mobile Operator

This mobile companies dataset will provide the reader with a comprehensive data set, filled with survey responses to a range of key factors such as subscriber satisfaction, roaming behaviour, willingness to adopt value added operator services and key demographic differentiators such as subscription plans (4G/5G) and smartphone device (Android/iOS). The data offers a thorough understanding of customer preferences and experiences in the UK market.

