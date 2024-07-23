Home Business Wire UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024: Around 80% of the...
UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024: Around 80% of the Upcoming Capacity is Concentrated in London, Iver Heath and Slough – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This database product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 198 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Aberdeen, Bedford, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Bridgend, Byfleet, Camberley, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chapelhall, Cheltenham, Chertsey, Chester, Corsham, Coventry, Crawley, Croydon, Dagenham, Dartford, Derby, Dunkirk, Edinburgh, Elland, Enfield, Fareham, Farnborough, Feltham, Fleet, Glamorgan, Glasgow, Gloucester, Godalming, Gosport, Harlow, Harrogate, Havant, Hayes, Hemel Hempstead, Hoddesdon, Hounslow, Iver Heath, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Maidenhead, Maidstone, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newport, Normanton, North Shirlds, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Poole, Reading, Redditch, Redhill, Romford, Rotherham, Sandwich, Sheffield, Slough, Southall, St Asaph, Stevenage, Studley, Swindon, Thatcham, Wallsend, Watford, Welwyn Garden City, West Drayton, Wirral, Wokingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Working, York
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • The existing data center capacity in the UK is over 1.5 GW on full build, which is almost 85% of the country’s current Upcoming capacity
  • London, Slough, and Newport dominate the country’s existing data center capacity
  • Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in London, Iver Heath and Slough
  • Emerging data center locations are Iver Heath and Slough

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (198 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

  • 4D Data Centres
  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Adams Group Real Estate
  • Aegis One
  • AIMES
  • Amito
  • Aptum
  • AQL Data Center
  • Ark Data Centres
  • ASK4
  • AtlasEdge
  • Blue Chip
  • brightsolid
  • Centrilogic
  • China Mobile International (CMI)
  • Clearstream Technology
  • Cloud Innovation Limited
  • CloudHQ
  • LLC
  • Clouvider
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Custodian Data Centres
  • Cxytera Technologies
  • Cyrusone
  • Daisy Corporate Services
  • DataBank
  • Datacentreplus
  • DATANET.CO.UK
  • DataVita
  • Datum Datacentres
  • Digital Realty
  • Digital Reef
  • Echelon Data Centers
  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
  • EID LLP
  • Equinix
  • Evoque Data Center Solutions
  • Fujitsu
  • Fulcrum Data Systems
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty & KKR
  • Green Mountain
  • Greystoke Land Ltd
  • GTP 3 Data Center
  • GTT( I Squared)
  • HostDime
  • Hosting-UK
  • Host-IT
  • IFB
  • Indectron
  • IOMART
  • Ionos
  • IP House
  • Iron Mountain
  • Itility
  • J Mould
  • Kao Data
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Kwere II
  • Lasercharm
  • LDeX
  • Legend Telecom
  • Lincoln Rackhouse
  • Link Park Heathrow
  • Lumen Technologies
  • MIGSOLV
  • Netwise Hosting
  • Node4
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • ONI plc
  • OOSHA
  • Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
  • Proximity Data Centres
  • Pulsant
  • Pure Data Center
  • Rackspace Technology
  • Redcentric
  • Redwire DC
  • Safe Hosts Internet
  • SCC
  • ServerChoice
  • ServerHouse
  • SilverEdge DC
  • Six Degrees
  • Sovereign Business Integration Group
  • Stellium Datacenters
  • SunGard Availability Services
  • Teledata
  • Telehouse
  • Telstra
  • The Bunker
  • THG Hosting
  • Timico
  • Trinity DC
  • UKFast
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VIRTUS Data Centres
  • Volta Data Centres
  • Wildcard Networks
  • Wilton International
  • WRN Broadcast
  • Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxa535

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

