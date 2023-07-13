UK-Based JD Sports Launches Its Digital Transformation with Leading Retail Technology by Jesta I.S. to Power Its Growth in the Canadian Market

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apparel–JD Sports, a leading distributor and multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, has gone live with Jesta’s industry-recognized Retail Management Suite, which includes Omnichannel, Point of Sale, Merchandising ERP, Warehouse Management, Analytics and Loss Prevention cloud technology solutions all with rich mobile functionality.





Established in 1981 in England, JD combines globally recognized brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma and The North Face with private-label brands such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand. JD has more than 3000 stores worldwide with a strong presence in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and the US. JD expanded into the Canadian market in 2021 with retail and wholesale divisions, and currently has 23 stores in Canada under the banners of JD, size? and Livestock, with plans to open upwards of 80 within the next five years. JD is owned by JD Group.

JD Sports Canada’s digital transformation strategy was driven by ever-evolving shopping habits and what today’s digitally inclined consumer expects from an omnichannel retail experience. Jesta’s digital-first approach to its end-to-end suites combined with 55 years of expertise in brand manufacturing, wholesale and retail enterprises, enabled JD Canada to deploy Jesta’s robust and agile technology across multiple banners in record time to scale rapidly.

“The Canadian marketplace has responded positively to JD and we want to give customers who shop in store and online the best possible cross-channel experience by leveraging leading technology that optimizes visibility, accuracy and speed. We were impressed by Jesta’s ability to complete a significant ERP implementation within our tight timeline. We’re confident that we’ll see great returns by leveraging their technology,” Gary Ochi, CEO, JD Sports Canada, said.

Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S., said, “We’re excited that JD selected Jesta Retail Management technology to power their Canadian stores and drive their growth. With this partnership, JD will benefit from enterprise and ERP capabilities that will enable them to unify and accelerate their planning and inventory management, omnichannel order management, warehouse management, and in-store sales and operations. By tightly integrating their enterprise technology, JD will seamlessly elevate the omnichannel customer experience and meet consumer expectations for years to come.”

Jesta’s Retail Management Suite is packed with features, functionality and integrations that bridge gaps and ignite collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store, and e-commerce teams.

Rich retail merchandising capabilities that optimize product master, forecasting, planning, allocation and replenishment with a true Endless Aisle to expand product assortments, and optimize fulfillment from a warehouse, store, marketplace or vendor

An intelligent order orchestration system with real-time inventory and order visibility that communicates with order capture and fulfillment about changes pre/post shipment

An intelligent order management system that strategically routes cross-channel orders according to a retailer’s pre-defined enterprise rules and most optimal supply source

Extensive mobile solutions with features for pop-up stores to sell and capture customer profiles anywhere, and locate products anywhere to address real-time stock requests

A white-labeled app that connects to a POS, OMS and CRM that gives customers a 360-degree view of their interactions across a retailer’s channels and allows them to act

About JD Sports: Established in 1981 with a single store in the northwest of England, JD Sports is a sports fashion, multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, combining globally recognized brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma and The North Face, with strong own-brand labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand to provide an elevated consumer experience. JD is an industry leading retail business, blending the best of physical and digital retail to give a compelling consumer proposition. JD has over 3000 stores in 32 territories worldwide.

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Retail Management Suite for omnichannel retailers bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store, and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging Master Data Management, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma. Jesta I.S. was again recognized as a Top 5 technology vendor in the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Learn more at jestais.com.

