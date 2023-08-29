UJET Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Productivity and Collaboration – Contact Center AI

Contact Center platform provider recognized for delivering seamless, AI-powered interactions and empowering customers with actionable insights

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Productivity & Collaboration – Contact Center AI (CCAI) category. UJET was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers deliver seamless interactions driven by AI-powered interactions and empowering these organizations with actionable insights.





“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize UJET as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

In March of 2022, UJET announced a relationship with Google Cloud as a strategic technology partner to support Google Cloud in extending the CCAI portfolio to include a Google first-party contact center as a service offer, Contact Center AI Platform (CCAI Platform). With UJET’s support, Google Cloud now delivers an AI-first, user-first CCaaS on Google Cloud, offering customers consolidation and rapid innovation across their contact center technology stack. CCAI Platform customers can unify their contact center technology stack with a complete cloud-native solution, managed, delivered and supported by Google Cloud, and running on Google Cloud Platform.

“We are honored and grateful to be recognized by Google Cloud as their Technology Partner of the Year for CCAI,” said Anand Janefalkar, CEO at UJET. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, and our commitment to providing transformative, intelligent technology that delivers the best customer experience possible. We are excited for the future of this partnership, and the continued innovation we have planned for our customers.”

“All of the major CCaaS vendors are Google Cloud CCAI partners, most as part of a broader AI effort,” stated Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics. She continued, “UJET has forged a unique relationship – working with Google Cloud to deliver a single, seamless, AI-driven CX platform. The success of that partnership is being recognized by Google Cloud with this award.”

UJET is a Google Cloud Partner Advantage Partner for Build, Sales, and Service, helping to bring Google Cloud’s market-leading, state-of-the-art AI and Cloud Infrastructure products to the contact center. In the past year, the two companies have trained and certified more than 500 consultants from 25 global and regional System Integrators on sales and delivery of their solutions. In March of this year, native Workforce Management (WFM) was announced through the partnership.

About UJET:

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses who put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite that’s equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe to our blog!

