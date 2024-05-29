Home Business Wire UiPath to Re-Appoint Daniel Dines as Chief Executive Officer; Rob Enslin Steps...
UiPath to Re-Appoint Daniel Dines as Chief Executive Officer; Rob Enslin Steps Down as CEO and Board Member

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced Rob Enslin is resigning as Chief Executive Officer and member of the UiPath Board of Directors effective June 1, 2024. Daniel Dines, founder and former CEO of UiPath, will be re-appointed CEO, also effective June 1, 2024. Dines currently serves as Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board. Enslin will stay engaged with UiPath as an advisor during the transition.

I thank Rob for his contributions to UiPath during the past two years, during which he played a significant role in the company’s growth,” said Dines. “With this change, I’m excited to step back into the CEO role and I am looking forward to leading the company through our next phase of profitable growth and innovation.”

After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign as CEO of UiPath. It has been an honor to be a part of, to lead, and to learn from an immensely talented team,” said Enslin. “I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished together. Daniel’s inspirational leadership and customer-obsessed mindset will be game-changing, and I am convinced that UiPath will continue to define what’s possible for our customers and partners in the AI and automation market.”

Dines co-founded UiPath in 2005 and served as CEO or co-CEO and Executive Chairman from that time through Jan. 31, 2024, when he assumed the role of Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Chairman. Enslin joined UiPath as co-CEO of the company in April 2022 and served as sole CEO from Feb. 1, 2024 until present. Dines started UiPath with the goal of building a company that would help humans reduce the time and stress that result from menial, repetitive administrative tasks. Today, UiPath has more than 10,000 customers worldwide using its leading enterprise automation and AI platform to automate end-to-end business processes.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

