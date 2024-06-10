Home Business Wire UiPath to Participate in the Mizuho Technology Conference 2024
UiPath to Participate in the Mizuho Technology Conference 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced that Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Mizuho Technology Conference 2024, to be held at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:35 am ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

Investor Relations
UiPath

Allise Furlani

investor.relations@uipath.com

Media
UiPath

Pete Daly

pr@uipath.com

